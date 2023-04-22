While the biggest boxing match of 2023 between undefeated knockout artists Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia goes down later TONIGHT (Sat., April 22, 2023) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, there will be some other boxing action going down across the pond earlier in the day.

Kingpyn‘s “High Stakes” tournament will kick off inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, featuring several matchups pitting together some of the worlds biggest social media and YouTube influencers against each other.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the ‘AnEsonGib vs. McBroom 2’ main event below. The pay-per-view (PPV) main card broadcast kicks off on Kingpyn.TV at 1 p.m. ET, with the headliners expected to make their way to the ring around 5 p.m. ET.

The main event will feature a rematch between English YouTuber, AnEsonGib, facing off against fellow influencer, Austin McBroom. The two initially faced off in Sept. 2022, which saw Gib knockout McBroom in the fourth round. The two were paired up for the opening round of the “High Stakes” tournament via random draw.

There will be three other men’s quarterfinal matchups to go along with four women’s fights, who are also partaking in the tournament. A fight between controversial rapper/boxer, Blueface, taking on Ed Matthews is not part of the tournament.

AnEsonGib vs. McBroom 2 Quick Results:

AnEsonGib vs Austin McBroom

Blueface vs Ed Matthews

Whindersson Nunes vs Filip Marcinek

Jarvis vs Tom Zanetti

My Mate Nate vs King Kenny

Emily Brooke vs Amber O’Donnell

Daniella Hemsley vs Jully Poca

Elle Brooke vs Ms. Danielka

6ar6ie6 vs Whitney Johns

AnEsonGib vs. McBroom 2 Round-By-Round Updates:

AnEsonGib vs. Austin McBroom

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Round five:

Final result:

Whinderson Nunes vs. Filip Marcinek

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Round five:

Final result:

Jarvis vs. Tom Zanetti

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Round five:

Final result:

My Mate Nate vs. King Kenny

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Round five:

Final result:

For more boxing-related news and notes click here.