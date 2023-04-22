Bellator 295 is set to go down later TONIGHT (Sat., April 22, 2023) inside Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. Headlining the event will be the finale of the Bantamweight World Grand Prix, as interim champion, Raufeon Stots, faces Patchy Mix in the $1 million fight. The winner will go on to face either Sergio Pettis or Patricio “Pitbull” Freire in a title unifications bout.

While you will have to have Showtime in your cable lineup to catch Bellator 295 this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for you right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator 295’s “Prelims” action, which begins at 7:55 p.m. ET

265 lbs.: Davion Franklin vs. Kasim Aras

155 lbs.: Bobby King vs. Aalon Cruz

145 lbs.: Kai Kamaka III vs. Adli Edwards

125 lbs.: Sumiko Inaba vs. Veta Arteaga

125 lbs.: Ilara Joanne vs. Bruan Ellen

170 lbs.: Alexey Shurkevich vs. Masayuki Kikuiri

145 lbs.: Mads Burnell vs. Justin Gonzalez

