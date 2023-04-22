UFC Vegas 71 live stream results, play-by-play updates | Pavlovich vs. Blaydes

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 71 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., April 22, 2023), streaming LIVE on ESPN+. UFC Vegas 71 will be headlined by the 265-pound showdown between Top 5-ranked heavyweight contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, longtime middleweight veteran Brad Tavares will test his beard against Brazilian smashing machine Bruno Silva in the UFC Vegas 71 co-main event. Elsewhere on the card, fan favorite lightweight competitors Jared “Flash” Gordon and “King” Bobby Green hook ‘em up at 155 pounds.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 71 fight card below, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Vegas 71 action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Pavlovich vs. Blaydes.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Vegas 71 results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).

UFC VEGAS 71 QUICK RESULTS:

265 lbs.: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

185 lbs.: Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva

155 lbs.: Jared Gordon vs. Bobby Green

125 lbs.: Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker

170 lbs.: Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger

155 lbs.: Christos Giagos vs. Ricky Glenn

135 lbs.: Montel Jackson vs. Rani Yahya

145 lbs.: Norma Dumont vs. Karol Rosa

265 lbs.: Junior Tafa vs. Mohammed Usman

145 lbs.: William Gomis vs. Francis Marshall

135 lbs.: Danaa Batgerel vs. Brady Hiestand

UFC VEGAS 71 LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY:

265 lbs.: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Jared Gordon vs. Bobby Green

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Christos Giagos vs. Ricky Glenn

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Montel Jackson vs. Rani Yahya

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Norma Dumont vs. Karol Rosa

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Junior Tafa vs. Mohammed Usman

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: William Gomis vs. Francis Marshall

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Danaa Batgerel vs. Brady Hiestand

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result: