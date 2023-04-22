Boxing’s biggest night of 2023 is here, as undefeated knockout artists and social media sensations Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan “Kingry” Garcia are set to square off this evening (Sat., April 22, 2023) in the hallowed halls of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the 136-pound Davis vs. Garcia pay-per-view (PPV) main event below. The PPV main card broadcast kicks off on DAZN/Showtime PPV at 8 p.m. ET, while Davis and Garcia will likely make their ring walks around 11 p.m. ET.

Davis and Garcia have firmly established themselves as two of the sport’s most prominent and entertaining fighters. Eighteen of Davis’ last 19 victories have come inside the distance, a run that’s seen him win titles at 130, 135 and 140 pounds, while Garcia stopped Olympic gold medalist, Luke Campbell, for interim Lightweight gold before moving up to 140 pounds.

No hardware will be on the line in tonight’s 136-pound Catchweight bout ... just bragging rights.

In other action, WBA “world” Super Middleweight champion, David Morrell Jr., defends his title against late replacement and Olympic medalist, Yamaguchi Falcao, in the co-main event, while rising Super Middleweight prospect, Bektemir Melikuziev, looks for revenge against Gabriel Rosado and Middleweight young gun, Elijah Garcia, battles Kevin Salgado.

Tank Vs. Garcia Quick Results:

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

David Morrell Jr. vs. Yamaguchi Falcao

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Gabriel Rosado

Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado

Tank Vs. Garcia Round-By-Round Updates:

Catchweight: Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Round four:

Round five:

Round six:

Round seven:

Round eight:

Round nine:

Round ten:

Round eleven:

Round twelve:

Final result:

For more on “Davis vs. Garcia” and other boxing-related events, click here.