Knockout artists and social media darlings Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia finally settle the score this evening (Sat, Apr. 22, 2023) when they meet atop a DAZN/Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the Davis vs. Garcia main event right here. The PPV main card broadcast kicks off on DAZN/Showtime PPV at 8 p.m. ET, while Davis and Garcia are expected to make their ring walks around 11 p.m. ET.

The chief support sees WBA “world” Super Middleweight tistlist David Morrell Jr. take on former Olympic medalist Yamaguchi Falcao, while Bektemir Melikuziev attempts to avenge his lone career defeat against Gabriel Rosado and Middleweight prospect Elijah Garcia chases his second win in under two months against Kevin Salgado.

We all know what’s carrying the show, though, so let’s dive into that long-overdue main event.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis

Age: 28

Record: 28-0 (26 KO)

Last Five Fights: Hector Luis Garcia (TKO-9), Rolando Romero (TKO-6), Isaac Cruz (UD), Mario Barrios (TKO-11), Leo Santa Cruz (KO-6)

Significant Victories (other than those mentioned above): Jesus Cuellar, Liam Walsh, Jose Pedraza

VS.

Ryan “Kingry” Garcia

Age: 24

Record: 23-0 (19 KO)

Last Five Fights: Javier Fortuna (KO-6), Emmanuel Tagoe (UD), Luke Campbell (TKO-7), Francisco Fonseca (KO-1), Romero Duno (KO-1)

Significant Victories (other than those mentioned above): Jayson Velez

THE FIGHT

Before anything else, I want to give Garcia props for all the sacrifices he accepted. Not only is he reportedly on the wrong end of a lopsided financial split and competing on a rival network, he agreed to both a punishing 136-pound Catchweight and a rehydration clause despite Davis previously fighting 140-pound titlist Mario Barrios with no such strings attached. Hell, he doesn’t even have the rematch clause “Tank” will enjoy.

Whatever else you say about Garcia as a person or a fighter, he saw a matchup that needed to happen and did everything in his power to make it happen. After watching obvious mega-fights like Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford and Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol fail to materialize, Garcia’s attitude is a breath of fresh air in a sport determined to leave viewers unsatisfied.

I just don’t think it’ll work out for him.

While Davis’ power rightly gets all the attention when discussing his strengths, it’s worth mentioning how well he deals with adversity. His power doesn’t bail him out the way, say, Deontay Wilder’s does; when Davis drops early rounds, he makes the adjustments necessary to retake control and set up opportunities for the killshot instead of waiting for them to crop up on their own. These skills let him beat the relentless Isaac Cruz one-handed and destroy the profoundly awkward Rolando Romero despite both men having moments of success.

That looks like the deciding factor for me. Yes, Garcia’s mix of speed and power presents the biggest challenge of “Tank’s” career, but neither Davis’ durability nor his composure have failed him yet. Garcia’s the only one of the two to have suffered a knockdown, and though he came back to win that fight against Luke Campbell, it showed a level of vulnerability that you just can’t have against a puncher of Davis’ caliber.

Garcia has the skills, the heart, and the physical gifts to give Davis hell. I just trust Davis’ durability, adaptability, and experience in deep waters to carry him to victory once fatigue becomes a factor.

Prediction: Davis def. Garcia via seventh-round knockout

For more on “Davis vs. Garcia” and other boxing-related events, click here.