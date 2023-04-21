Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Nate Diaz and water bottles, a love story that will stand the test of time. Plastic bottles are the go-to weapon of the irritated Stockton native and his crew, as they’ve pelted everyone from Conor McGregor to Khamzat Chimaev and their respective crews with his weapon of choice. At one point, Diaz even faced a $50,000 fine for his water wars antics!

Earlier on Friday night (April 21, 2023), Diaz was in attendance of Misfits & DAZN: X Series 6 boxing event in New Orleans, Louisiana in support of his longtime team mate, Chris Avila. Avila defeated his opponent Paul Bamba via unanimous decision, but even a successful night at the office for the Diaz crew doesn’t guarantee a peaceful aftermath.

Chase DeMoor, a Netflix star and football player turned boxer, lost earlier in the night via disqualification after continuing to pummel his unconscious opponent. Both corners got involved immediately, but DeMoor’s appetite for chaos was unquenched, and it seems like he started mouthing off towards Diaz after Avila’s victory.

Naturally, a water bottle soon found its mark, and a scuffle erupted! DeMoor tried to hurl a chair in Diaz’s direction, but he didn’t quite manage it. Check out the wild scene below:

Chase DeMoor just tried to throw a chair at Nate Diaz ringside #JMXBell pic.twitter.com/hH99T5Q7rW — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) April 22, 2023

Is this the peak of DeMoor’s combat sports career? Probably. As for Diaz, he’s scheduled to face off with Jake Paul on August 5 in Dallas, Texas, so his involvement with this style of celebrity boxing match is far from over.

In other words: expect more water bottles.

Insomnia

Sean Strickland breaks down why an established Top 10 Middleweight is facing a dude with one UFC fight. Next question: why is it a main event?!?

With the recent Welterweight bookings, two top Welterweights are left out of the fun ...

Can we get this next, please pic.twitter.com/cJCpVJKaIJ — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) April 21, 2023

I respect Belal Muhammad’s intelligent approach to fighting a lot, but I’d be fairly surprised if he is able to volume jab Gilbert Burns on short-notice.

Belal Muhammad wants his "Nate Diaz moment" against Gilbert Burns at #UFC288.



Full story: https://t.co/P01UogPOKU pic.twitter.com/iTRL5SL0vx — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 21, 2023

Gillian Robertson looked sharp last week in her Strawweight debut, and she’s returning to action quickly against a top prospect in Tabatha Ricci.

At 42 years of age, The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) champion Juan Espino is retiring. It’s a shame he didn’t start fighting until late in life, because he was really quite good!

Cool video on some of UFC’s multi-sport athletes:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A big step forward with the right hand loads up the left hook:

Brutal KO by Amari Sengsavanh shutting Kibedy Gordon's light off with the left hook 43 seconds into R2#LFA157 pic.twitter.com/Nnr82xurHV — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 22, 2023

Spin to win, double or nothing.

What do you do when you miss your spinning shit? Double and triple down of course pic.twitter.com/qoCmWzv9EP — Matysek (@Matysek88) April 19, 2023

A tale as old as time.

Good ole boy “street fighter” talked wild shit and said he could beat anybody in the MMA gym pic.twitter.com/thxnrvw3WS — Patrick St-Pierre (@patrickallsyms) April 19, 2023

