All hell broke loose earlier tonight (Sat., April 21, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 6 live on DAZN from New Orleans, La., when Chase DeMoor was disqualified for blatant illegal strikes on an already downed opponent.

The incident occurred at the start of the card so it was incredible promotion for the rest of the night. DeMoor, a social media influencer and TV personality trying his hardest to be a professional boxer, was matched up against Stevie Knight, another wannabe combat athlete. DeMoor seemed like the better conditioned athlete and more powerful puncher from the opening bell.

After some early exchanges DeMoor began to overwhelm Knight along the ropes. He ended up landing a vicious combination that sent Knight crashing to the canvas. Unfortunately, DeMoor didn’t stop there. Maybe he thought he was making his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut or had a flashback to an early childhood street fight, but DeMoor unloaded strikes while Knight was unconscious on the canvas. It goes without saying, but that is a big no-no in the sport of boxing.

As expected, the referee, ringside officials, and team members instantly rushed in to pull DeMoor off of Knight. The two teams then started to go at one another in the ring. It was a chaotic scene to say the least.

