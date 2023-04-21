Bellator cuts Ray Borg, who then retires following latest weight management issues

Hours after his fight against Kyoji Horiguchi — which was set to go down tomorrow (Sat., April 22, 2023) at Bellator 295 — was scrapped as a result of his weight management issues, Ray Borg has been cut by Bellator MMA. Shortly after that news broke, “The Tazmexican Devil” retired from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA).

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title contender didn’t event make it to the scale before the promotion pulled the plug on his fight, though it was later revealed that he was indeed having issues hitting the Flyweight mark, the fifth time he’s been unable to make weight.

Borg had previously stated that if he struggled to hit his mark again he would walk away from the sport. And staying true to his word, he did just that. In 2020, UFC released him from contract and he eventually went on to earn three straight wins in two different promotions before landing a spot with Bellator.

His fight at Bellator 295 was set to be his debut for the Viacom-owned mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, but after he didn’t bother to attempt to hit the scale, even after the fight was moved to a 130-pound catchweight, the promotion opted to released him altogether. In addition, Keoni Diggs was also let go by the promotion after he failed to make weight for his Featherweight fight against Weber Almeida.

“I think Ray and Keoni both had catchweights to begin with and we started with one contract price, and then they negotiated a catchweight because they couldn’t make weight,” Coker told MMA Junkie.

“And then for them to miss weight completely … When it’s time to fight, this is a professional fight league. This is not an amateur tournament. I think it’s time to say goodbye to both of them, and we’re going to move on and let them fight somewhere else, and good luck.”

To make matters worse for Borg, his longtime management team, Dominance MMA, opted to part ways with him prior to his release and subsequent retirement. Borg leaves the sport with a record of 16-5.

