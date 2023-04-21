Mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran, Ray Borg, has been dropped by his management team, Dominance MMA, following the cancelation of his fight with Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 295 tomorrow night (Sat., April 22, 2023) in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Early Friday, it was announced that Borg was removed from the card for undisclosed reasons. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter was expecting to make his Bellator MMA debut and return to 125 pounds. It was unknown at the time why Borg was scratched just one day out from the event.

It was later revealed that Borg was forced to withdraw from the fight due to weight management issues. If you’ve ever followed Borg’s career you already know this is the same reason why he was released from UFC back in 2020. “The Tazmexican Devil” had missed weight four times under the UFC banner and would have failed a fifth time if his final fight scheduled for Aug. 2020 actually transpired (Borg withdrew for weight management issues).

As if things couldn’t possibly get worse for the 29-year-old his management team dropped him quicker than a hot potato after finding out his Bellator 295 withdrawal had to do with his weight cut. Bellator MMA also cut Borg from the roster before he had a chance to compete once.

Dominance MMA released the following statement (via John Morgan):

Dominance MMA has elected to cut ties with Ray Borg following this cancellation at #Bellator295. Statement attached. https://t.co/DSiEN17JAl pic.twitter.com/nmGkOHrRyS — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) April 21, 2023

“Effective immediately, Dominance MMA will no longer serve as representation for Ray Borg. We would like to apologize to Bellator MMA, American Top Team and Kyoji Horiguchi for the unprofessionalism displayed this week that has forced us to make this decision. All parties involved did their best to make this fight happen, including the late offer to book the matchup at 135 pounds, and we thank everyone involved for those efforts. Unfortunately, Mr. Borg was not willing or able to make that weight, resulting in unnecessary complications for all involved. Given the circumstances, as well as our own embarrassment, we can no longer in good faith represent our now former client but wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

