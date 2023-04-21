The upcoming UFC Vegas 71 fight card going down tomorrow night (Sat., April 22, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, has lost a matchup following an issue at official weigh ins on Friday (results HERE).

After missing weight by four pounds earlier today, women’s flyweight fighter, Priscila Cachoeira, has been removed from her bout with up-and-coming Brazilian prospect, Karine Silva. The promotion was on the fence about whether or not to let the “Prelims” bout proceed as planned, but Cachoeira was ultimately pulled from the event. UFC will not be looking for a last-second replacement for Silva because they really don’t have time to.

Cachoeira’s failed weigh-in can be seen below:

Cachoeira, 34, was looking for her third-straight win inside of the Octagon after securing back-to-back victories over Ariane Lipski and Ji-Yeon Kim. The Brazilian veteran is 4-1 in her last five UFC appearances. Silva, on the other hand, made good on her UFC debut back in June 2022 with a submission win over Poliana Botelho. The 29-year-old prospect will have to wait just a little longer for her sophomore UFC appearance.

UFC Vegas 71’s fight card is as follows after the cancelation of Cachoeira vs. Silva:

UFC Vegas 71 Main Event On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

UFC Vegas 71 Main Card On ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):

185 lbs.: Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva

155 lbs.: Jared Gordon vs. Bobby Green

125 lbs.: Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker

170 lbs.: Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger

UFC Vegas 71 Prelims Card On ESPN+ (4:30 p.m. ET):

155 lbs.: Christos Giagos vs. Ricky Glenn

135 lbs.: Montel Jackson vs. Rani Yahya

145 lbs.: Norma Dumont vs. Karol Rosa

265 lbs.: Junior Tafa vs. Mohammed Usman

145 lbs.: William Gomis vs. Francis Marshall

135 lbs.: Danaa Batgerel vs. Brady Hiestand

