Sergei Pavlovich vs Curtis Blaydes staredown video from UFC Vegas 71 weigh ins

What a fight this will be Sergei Pavlovich will meet @RazorBlaydes265 in the Octagon tomorrow night for a heavyweight clash #UFCVegas71 pic.twitter.com/eE1qE4NIhD

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will send No. 3-ranked heavyweight hurter Sergei Pavlovich into battle opposite No. 4-ranked division standout Curtis Blaydes atop the UFC Vegas 71 fight card, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (April 22) at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Both fighters made weight on Friday without incident (get complete UFC Vegas 71 weigh ins video results here).

Pavlovich (17-1) fell to Alistair Overeem in his Octagon debut back in late 2018 but has since put together a torrid five-fight winning streak, with all five wins coming by way of first-round knockout. Blaydes (17-3) is two years older than Pavlovich at 32 and coming off three straight wins, including last summer’s technical knockout victory over Tom Aspinall after the Brit blew out his knee 15 seconds into the contest.

Watch Pavlovich and Blaydes face off in the embedded video above.

