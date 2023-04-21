CANCELED! Battle of UFC vets hastily scratched from Bellator 295 without explanation

#Bellator295 update: Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Ray Borg has been scrapped, Yancy Medeiros vs. Charlie Leary will now take place on the main card.

A flyweight fight between Kyoji Horiguchi and Ray Borg, which was set to go down on Sat. (April 22, 2023) on the main card of Bellator 295 in Honolulu, Hawaii, has been hastily scrapped, according to a recent social media post from the promotion.

No reason was given for the sudden cancelation.

Bellator MMA does not have a flyweight division (yet) but proceeded with booking this fight at 125 pounds since both combatants have a history of competing in the weight class.

Borg was set to make his Bellator MMA debut after he was released from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) back in 2020. Since departing the Octagon, “The Tazmexican Devil” won three fights under the Eagle FC and UAE Warriors umbrella before inking a deal with Scott Coker and Co.

This is the latest cancelation in a long line of canceled contests for Borg, who has a history of struggling to make weight in four previous fights under the UFC banner. As for Horiguchi, he was eying his first win in the promotion since 2019, though he is currently on a two-fight win streak under the RIZIN banner.

As a result of the cancelation, a Lightweight fight between Yancy Medeiros — a Hawaii native — and Charlie Leary has been elevated to the main card.

