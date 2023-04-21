Live: UFC Vegas 71 early weigh ins video results | Pavlovich vs. Blaydes

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 71 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 265-pound showdown between Top 5 heavyweight contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes. The action gets underway this Sat. night (April 22, 2023) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a middleweight co-headliner between durable longtime veteran Brad Tavares and Brazilian knockout artist Bruno Silva.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the lightweight showdown between Jared “Flash” Gordon and Bobby “King” Green, all 24 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 71 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Pavlovich vs. Blaydes” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 71 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 71 Main Card On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Sergei Pavlovich (260.5) vs. Curtis Blaydes (262.5)

185 lbs.: Brad Tavares (185) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

155 lbs.: Jared Gordon (155.5) vs. Bobby Green (156)

125 lbs.: Iasmin Lucindo (126) vs. Brogan Walker (126)

170 lbs.: Jeremiah Wells (171) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (171)

UFC Vegas 71 Prelims Card On ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Christos Giagos (155.5) vs. Ricky Glenn (155.5)

135 lbs.: Montel Jackson (136) vs. Rani Yahya (136)

145 lbs.: Norma Dumont (145) vs. Karol Rosa (144.5)

265 lbs.: Junior Tafa (252) vs. Mohammed Usman (239.5)

145 lbs.: William Gomis (147*) vs. Francis Marshall (146)

125 lbs.: Priscila Cachoeira (130*) vs. Karine Silva (126)

135 lbs.: Danaa Batgerel (136) vs. Brady Hiestand (136)

*Missed weight

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 71 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 71 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Pavlovich vs. Blaydes” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.