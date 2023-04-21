Davis vs Garcia live stream weigh ins video results from Las Vegas

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia weigh ins video results embedded above, LIVE at 6 p.m. ET for their 136-pound headliner on Sat. night (April 22, 2023) on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Expect a war.

“This is gonna be an explosive fight,” Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) said at the L.A. press conference. “If you don’t watch boxing, this is the fight to watch for sure. If you can get there, make sure you’re there. If you can’t be there, buy the pay-per-view because this is gonna be a good one for me. Didn’t Ryan get caught by Luke Campbell? Do I hit way harder than Luke Campbell? Yes or no? I’ve put a lot of guys to sleep and Ryan is next.”

Garcia is not backing down.

“I’m here to win and I promise you that I have heart and determination like you’ve never seen before,” Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) countered. “Tank likes to fight guys that don’t hit hard, but I hit hard. When I hit you with that left hook, you’re gonna be on the floor. Asleep. Goodnight. This is such a big event, but I know that I’m coming out on top. It’s one thing to get to the moment, but it’s another to conquer the moment. So I’m not just happy that we’re here, now I’m focused on winning.”

Somebody’s “O” has got to go.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the Davis vs. Garcia main event on Saturday, as well as quick results from the rest of the PPV card, right here. The PPV main card broadcast kicks off on DAZN/Showtime PPV at 8 p.m. ET, while Davis and Garcia will likely make their ring walks around 11 p.m. ET.

For more on “Davis vs. Garcia” and other boxing-related events, click here.