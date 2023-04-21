Latest UFC Vegas 73 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Pennington vs. Aldana 2’ on May 20

Event: UFC Vegas 73: “Pennington vs. Aldana 2”
Date: Sat., May 20, 2023
Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+
Start Time: 4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card
UFC Vegas 73 Main Event On ESPN+:
135 lbs.: Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana
UFC Vegas 73 Main Card, Prelims on ESPN+:
115 lbs.: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana
185 lbs.: Anthony Hernandez vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
170 lbs.: Joaquin Buckley vs. Andre Fialho
170 lbs.: Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina
155 lbs.: Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson
115 lbs.: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
185 lbs.: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Brunno Ferreira
265 lbs.: Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
155 lbs.: Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Hayisaer Maheshate
155 lbs.: Nick Fiore vs. Chase Hooper
125 lbs.: Victoria Leonardo vs. Natalia Silva
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
