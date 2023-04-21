 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Latest UFC Vegas 73 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for 'Pennington vs. Aldana 2' on May 20

Bantamweight contenders collide as No. 2-ranked Raquel Pennington looks to go up two-zip on No. 5-ranked Irene Aldana after scoring a split decision victory over the Mexican bruiser at UFC San Antonio back in summer 2019. Expect the winner to find themselves atop a very short list of 135-pound title contenders and could move on to face the winner of Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena 3, who settle their championship score at UFC 289 in Vancouver.

By Jesse Holland
UFC

Event: UFC Vegas 73: “Pennington vs. Aldana 2”
Date: Sat., May 20, 2023
Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+
Start Time: 4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC Vegas 73 Main Event On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana

UFC Vegas 73 Main Card, Prelims on ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana
185 lbs.: Anthony Hernandez vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
170 lbs.: Joaquin Buckley vs. Andre Fialho
170 lbs.: Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina
155 lbs.: Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson
115 lbs.: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
185 lbs.: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Brunno Ferreira
265 lbs.: Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
155 lbs.: Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Hayisaer Maheshate
155 lbs.: Nick Fiore vs. Chase Hooper
125 lbs.: Victoria Leonardo vs. Natalia Silva

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 73 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.

