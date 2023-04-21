Latest UFC Vegas 73 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Dern vs. Hill’ on May 20

Event: UFC Vegas 73: “Dern vs. Hill”

Date: Sat., May 20, 2023

Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+

Start Time: 4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC Vegas 73 Main Event On ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill (not Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana)

UFC Vegas 73 Main Card, Prelims on ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana

185 lbs.: Anthony Hernandez vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

170 lbs.: Joaquin Buckley vs. Andre Fialho

170 lbs.: Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina

155 lbs.: Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson

115 lbs.: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

185 lbs.: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Brunno Ferreira

265 lbs.: Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

155 lbs.: Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

155 lbs.: Nick Fiore vs. Chase Hooper

125 lbs.: Victoria Leonardo vs. Natalia Silva

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

