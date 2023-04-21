 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Latest UFC Vegas 73 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Dern vs. Hill’ on May 20

With Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana getting scratched to help save the UFC 289 main event (details here), strawweight veterans Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill will take over the UFC Vegas 73 five-round headliner, which could serve as a battle for Dern’s spot in the Top 10 of the 115-pound rankings.

UFC fighter Mackenzie Dern works out at the RVCA Training Center in Costa Mesa... Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Event: UFC Vegas 73: “Dern vs. Hill”
Date: Sat., May 20, 2023
Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+
Start Time: 4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC Vegas 73 Main Event On ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill (not Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana)

UFC Vegas 73 Main Card, Prelims on ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana
185 lbs.: Anthony Hernandez vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
170 lbs.: Joaquin Buckley vs. Andre Fialho
170 lbs.: Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina
155 lbs.: Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson
115 lbs.: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
185 lbs.: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Brunno Ferreira
265 lbs.: Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
155 lbs.: Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Hayisaer Maheshate
155 lbs.: Nick Fiore vs. Chase Hooper
125 lbs.: Victoria Leonardo vs. Natalia Silva

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 73 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.

