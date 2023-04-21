The long-awaited matchup between top lightweight fighters Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO) and Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO) will finally unfold tomorrow night (Sat., April 22, 2023) live on Showtime and DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will serve as the main event of the evening.

While this fight will not be for Davis’ WBA (Regular) lightweight title it will be one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year. Garcia, who has been climbing the lightweight ranks over the past few years, has been hot on Davis’ tail. The young striker is hoping to prove he’s more than just talk when he steps inside of the ring against “Tank” this weekend for undoubtedly his biggest test to date.

Davis, on the other hand, is trying to prolong years of dominance at the lightweight level. The 28-year-old champion is coming off three-straight title defenses over Hector Garcia, Rolando Romero, and Isaac Cruz. Before that, the former Team Mayweather product scored knockout wins over Leon Santa Cruz and Mario Barrios. He’s one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the sport today.

Ahead of this weekend’s main event, Davis and Garcia came face-to-face for one final staredown during Friday’s official weigh ins. As expected, things got heated when the two lightweights squared off. Check it out below:

Tank and Garcia face off! pic.twitter.com/iVzEQhpcGn — MMA Mania (@mmamania) April 21, 2023

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the Davis vs. Garcia main event. The PPV main card broadcast kicks off on Showtime PPV at 8 p.m. ET, while Davis and Garcia will likely make their ring walks around 11 p.m. ET.