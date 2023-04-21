 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Jared Cannonier vs. Marvin Vettori booked for June 17 ‘Fight Night’ headliner

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
MMA: DEC 17 UFC Vegas 66 Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Earlier on Thursday, UFC President Dana White announced an important Middleweight booking, naming Jared Cannonier vs. Marvin Vettori as main event of the June 17 “Fight Night” event, which will take place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

No. 4-ranked Cannonier challenged for the UFC title in July 2022, coming up short via decision to Israel Adesanya. Prior to that loss, Cannonier rose up the ranks by winning five of his six Middleweight appearances, stopping men like Derek Brunson and Anderson Silva via strikes. Last time out, Cannonier returned to the win column with a split-decision nod over Sean Strickland.

No, 3-ranked Marvin Vettori also came up short versus “The Stylebender,” but his title shot came in June 2021. Since then, he’s won two of three, picking up important wins opposite Paulo Costa and Roman Dolidze but getting beaten up by Robert Whittaker between those victories.

Though neither man rides a huge wave of momentum into their latest main event slot, a match up between Top Five contenders should have some level of title implication. Stylistically, Cannonier is likely the hardest hitter Vettori has ever faced, but Vettori has the wrestling and five-round conditioning to really trouble his opponent too.

Who ya’ got?!?

Insomnia

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) winner Mohammed Usman returns this weekend, but he doesn’t appear to be happy about it.

Most fighters and MMA personalities are losing their blue checkmark, which seems like a recipe for this column in particular to get bamboozled by trolls moving forward.

Muhammad Mokaev tried to call out Brandon Royval and got absolutely roasted for his efforts. He also broke Conor McGregor’s no purse bet rule (basically)!

Bobby Green was in rare form for the media this week.

Nate Diaz and Dana White have an odd relationship.

I see this match up carrying roughly 100% of being a BANGER!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

This column featured a killer young Khabib clip earlier this week, so it’s only fair that a teenage Charles Oliveira also makes an appearance! Killer.

If it scares Caposa, it’s serious.

Another brutal one:

Random Land

About as bad a situation as you can walk away from.

Midnight Music: Rock, 1977

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania