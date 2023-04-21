It’s been awhile, but the Land of Misfit Toys (see what I did there?) has returned with a new card of boxing action coming to you live from New Orleans, La., tonight (Fri., April 21, 2023) at 8 p.m. ET on DAZN. Now, this card might not feature you Maniacs’ favorite boxer, Jake Paul, but there’s plenty of action tangential to our normal haunts.

For starters, we’ve got Chris Avila (2-0 boxing), whose resume aside from being Nate Diaz’s training partner includes multiple fights under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Bellator banners. He’ll be facing Paul Bamba, and if that name seems vaguely familiar to you, he was supposed to fight Tommy Fury on a Mayweather Exhibition Tour card, but Fury missed weight badly and that was scrapped last-minute. Bamba is no joke, as he’s a 5-2 professional boxer with four knockouts to his credit.

Fan favorite, “Baby Slice” Kevin Ferguson Jr., returns to combat sport action for the first time in 2.5 years, taking on newcomer Okem Jibunor, better known to some as O.J. Rosé.

Finally, the name that most (American sports fans, at least) will recognize is former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell, who is returning to action after suffering his first loss in combat sports to UFC veteran, Uriah Hall, on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. The 31-year-old is easily one of the biggest mainstream names to wade into the influencer boxing scene, and he’ll attempt to return to the form that saw him knockout fellow NFL rusher, Adrian Peterson, eight months ago in his debut (watch it) as he goes against British Youtuber, Joel “JMX” Morris. Morris holds a combined 4-0 combat sports record, including one win in mixed martial arts (MMA).

@unclepizza01 with the slap!



There’s got to be a pizza joke that goes with this, but I’m not funny enough…



Give us one in the replies #JMXBell | April 21 | @MF_DAZNXSeries | @PrimeHydrate | @Stake pic.twitter.com/e2WFSaKEB3 — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) April 19, 2023

Misfits & DAZN: X Series 6 Quick Results

200 lbs.: Le’Veon Bell vs. JMX

175 lbs.: Chris Avila vs. Paul Bamba

160 lbs.: Kimbo Slice Jr. vs. OJ Rosé

220 lbs.: Minikon vs. Jake The Viking

140 lbs.: Walid Sharks vs. Stamaur Mitchell

220 lbs.: Chase DeMoor vs. Stevie Knight

135 lbs.: Christian “Uncle Pizza” Wardy vs. Elijah Smith

Misfits & DAZN: X Series 6 Play-By-Play Results

Le’Veon Bell vs. JMX

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Chris Avila vs. Paul Bamba

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

“Baby Slice” Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. O.J. Rosé

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Minikon vs. Jake the Viking

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Walid Sharks vs. Stamaur Mitchell

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Chase DeMoor vs. Stevie Knight

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Christian Wardy vs. Elijah Smith

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Related Danis Banned From Misfits Boxing

For more boxing-related news and notes click here.