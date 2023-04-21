Two of boxing’s most publicly recognized pugilists settle a long-brewing feud this Saturday (April 22, 2023) when Gervonta Davis battles Ryan Garcia in a clash of vicious knockout punchers with huge social media followings. The 136-pound showdown — which comes with a 10-pound rehydration clause — will take place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming on DAZN/Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) with an 8 p.m. ET start time.

It’s the rare boxing “super” fight with mainstream appeal, and our friends over at DraftKings have once again pulled out all the stops to give every would-be bettor something to their taste. Let’s take a look at the numbers behind “Tank” vs. “Kingry” via DraftKings ...

Moneyline

Gervonta Davis -245

Ryan Garcia +190

Total Rounds

Over 7.5 -130

Under 7.5 -105

Alternative Total Rounds

Over 6.5 -200

Under 6.5 +145

Over 8.5 +100

Under 8.5 -135

Over 9.5 +125

Under 9.5 -170

To Go the Distance

Yes +230

No -330

Winning Method

Fight Outcome

Gervonta Davis via decision or technical decision +500

Gervonta Davis via KO/TKO/DQ −140

Draw +1600

Ryan Garcia via decision or technical decision +800

Ryan Garcia by KO/TKO/DQ +300

Alternate Fight Outcome

Gervonta Davis to Win by KO +275

Gervonta Davis to Win by TKO +120

Gervonta Davis to Win by Disqualification +10000

Gervonta Davis to Win by Unanimous Decision +700

Gervonta Davis to Win by Split Decision +1800

Gervonta Davis to Win by Majority Decision +2800

Ryan Garcia to Win by KO +700

Ryan Garcia to Win by TKO +450

Ryan Garcia to Win by Disqualification +10000

Ryan Garcia to Win by Unanimous Decision +850

Ryan Garcia to Win by Split Decision +2200

Ryan Garcia to Win by Majority Decision +4000

First Minute Finish

Fight to End in the First 60 Seconds of Round 1

Yes +8000

Double Chance

Gervonta Davis to Win in Rounds 1-6 or Decision +125

Gervonta Davis to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision +110

Ryan Garcia to Win in Rounds 1-6 or Decision +330

Ryan Garcia to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision +330

Money Line / Total Knockdowns

Gervonta Davis to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +240

Gervonta Davis to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +110

Ryan Garcia to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +600

Ryan Garcia to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +340

Fighter to be Knocked Down

Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down

Yes +600

Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down

Yes −250

No +180

Gervonta Davis to Be Knocked Down

Yes +280

No −425

Ryan Garcia to Be Knocked Down

Yes −165

No +120

To Be Knocked Down and Win

Gervonta Davis +650

Ryan Garcia +900

Total Knockdowns

Over 1.5 +140

Under 1.5 −195

Knockdown Round Betting

Gervonta Davis to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +3000

Gervonta Davis to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +1200

Gervonta Davis to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +550

Ryan Garcia to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +1600

Ryan Garcia to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +600

Ryan Garcia to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +180

Round Betting

Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 1 +2800

Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 2 +2200

Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 3 +1800

Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 4 +1600

Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 5 +1400

Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 6 +1200

Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 7 +1200

Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 8 +1200

Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 9 +1400

Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 10 +1600

Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 11 +1800

Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 12 +2200

Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 1 +6500

Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 2 +5000

Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 3 +4000

Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 4 +3500

Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 5 +2800

Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 6 +2800

Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 7 +3000

Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 8 +3000

Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 9 +3500

Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 10 +4000

Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 11 +5000

Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 12 +6500

Alternate Round Betting

Gervonta Davis to Win In 1-6 Rounds +260

Gervonta Davis to Win In 7-12 Rounds +220

Ryan Garcia to Win In 1-6 Rounds +700

Ryan Garcia to Win In 7-12 Rounds +700

Round Group Betting

Gervonta Davis To Win In Rounds 1-3 +750

Gervonta Davis To Win In Rounds 4-6 +450

Gervonta Davis To Win In Rounds 7-9 +400

Gervonta Davis To Win In Rounds 10-12 +600

Ryan Garcia To Win In Rounds 1-3 +1800

Ryan Garcia To Win In Rounds 4-6 +1100

Ryan Garcia To Win In Rounds 7-9 +1100

Ryan Garcia To Win In Rounds 10-12 +1800

When Will The Fight End

To Go the Distance +230

Round 7 +850

Round 6 +850

Round 8 +900

Round 5 +1000

Round 9 +1000

Round 4 +1100

Round 10 +1200

Round 3 +1200

Round 11 +1400

Round 2 +1600

Round 12 +1800

Round 1 +2000

Either Alternate Round Betting

Fight to Be Won in Rounds 7-12 +150

Fight to Be Won in Rounds 1-6 +160

To Go the Distance +230

Thoughts

If you’re fine with being boring, put a straight bet on Davis. He’s more durable and adaptable than Garcia, who’s going through what looks like a demanding weight cut to 136 pounds and has a rehydration limit on top of that. Though Garcia is definitely a real threat and the heaviest puncher Davis has faced to date, we’ve seen Davis battle through plenty of tricky and dangerous styles before.

In a battle of one-punch finishers, I’m more confident in the guy who went 12 hard rounds with Isaac Cruz than the one who hit the deck against Luke Campbell. Not saying Garcia’s chinny, just that I expect Davis to take Garcia’s best shot better than vice-versa.

If you want to get fancy with it, Davis to win in round 7-12 or decision is an appealing +110. “Tank” hasn’t finished a fight before the sixth round since trucking Ricardo Nunez in 2019. Indeed, it can take him a bit to adjust, but he carries his power late. If you’re extra certain that Davis can put away Garcia, which history suggests he’s more than capable of, 7-12 by itself is +220.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the Davis vs. Garcia main event on Saturday, as well as quick results from the rest of the PPV card, right here. The PPV main card broadcast kicks off on DAZN/Showtime PPV at 8 p.m. ET, while Davis and Garcia will likely make their ring walks around 11 p.m. ET.

