Two of boxing’s most publicly recognized pugilists settle a long-brewing feud this Saturday (April 22, 2023) when Gervonta Davis battles Ryan Garcia in a clash of vicious knockout punchers with huge social media followings. The 136-pound showdown — which comes with a 10-pound rehydration clause — will take place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming on DAZN/Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) with an 8 p.m. ET start time.
It’s the rare boxing “super” fight with mainstream appeal, and our friends over at DraftKings have once again pulled out all the stops to give every would-be bettor something to their taste. Let’s take a look at the numbers behind “Tank” vs. “Kingry” via DraftKings ...
Moneyline
- Gervonta Davis -245
- Ryan Garcia +190
Total Rounds
- Over 7.5 -130
- Under 7.5 -105
Alternative Total Rounds
- Over 6.5 -200
- Under 6.5 +145
- Over 8.5 +100
- Under 8.5 -135
- Over 9.5 +125
- Under 9.5 -170
To Go the Distance
- Yes +230
- No -330
Winning Method
Fight Outcome
- Gervonta Davis via decision or technical decision +500
- Gervonta Davis via KO/TKO/DQ −140
- Draw +1600
- Ryan Garcia via decision or technical decision +800
- Ryan Garcia by KO/TKO/DQ +300
Alternate Fight Outcome
- Gervonta Davis to Win by KO +275
- Gervonta Davis to Win by TKO +120
- Gervonta Davis to Win by Disqualification +10000
- Gervonta Davis to Win by Unanimous Decision +700
- Gervonta Davis to Win by Split Decision +1800
- Gervonta Davis to Win by Majority Decision +2800
- Ryan Garcia to Win by KO +700
- Ryan Garcia to Win by TKO +450
- Ryan Garcia to Win by Disqualification +10000
- Ryan Garcia to Win by Unanimous Decision +850
- Ryan Garcia to Win by Split Decision +2200
- Ryan Garcia to Win by Majority Decision +4000
First Minute Finish
Fight to End in the First 60 Seconds of Round 1
- Yes +8000
Double Chance
- Gervonta Davis to Win in Rounds 1-6 or Decision +125
- Gervonta Davis to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision +110
- Ryan Garcia to Win in Rounds 1-6 or Decision +330
- Ryan Garcia to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision +330
Money Line / Total Knockdowns
- Gervonta Davis to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +240
- Gervonta Davis to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +110
- Ryan Garcia to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +600
- Ryan Garcia to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +340
Fighter to be Knocked Down
Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down
- Yes +600
Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down
- Yes −250
- No +180
Gervonta Davis to Be Knocked Down
- Yes +280
- No −425
Ryan Garcia to Be Knocked Down
- Yes −165
- No +120
To Be Knocked Down and Win
- Gervonta Davis +650
- Ryan Garcia +900
Total Knockdowns
- Over 1.5 +140
- Under 1.5 −195
Knockdown Round Betting
- Gervonta Davis to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +3000
- Gervonta Davis to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +1200
- Gervonta Davis to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +550
- Ryan Garcia to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +1600
- Ryan Garcia to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +600
- Ryan Garcia to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +180
Round Betting
- Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 1 +2800
- Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 2 +2200
- Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 3 +1800
- Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 4 +1600
- Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 5 +1400
- Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 6 +1200
- Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 7 +1200
- Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 8 +1200
- Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 9 +1400
- Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 10 +1600
- Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 11 +1800
- Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 12 +2200
- Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 1 +6500
- Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 2 +5000
- Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 3 +4000
- Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 4 +3500
- Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 5 +2800
- Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 6 +2800
- Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 7 +3000
- Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 8 +3000
- Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 9 +3500
- Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 10 +4000
- Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 11 +5000
- Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 12 +6500
Alternate Round Betting
- Gervonta Davis to Win In 1-6 Rounds +260
- Gervonta Davis to Win In 7-12 Rounds +220
- Ryan Garcia to Win In 1-6 Rounds +700
- Ryan Garcia to Win In 7-12 Rounds +700
Round Group Betting
- Gervonta Davis To Win In Rounds 1-3 +750
- Gervonta Davis To Win In Rounds 4-6 +450
- Gervonta Davis To Win In Rounds 7-9 +400
- Gervonta Davis To Win In Rounds 10-12 +600
- Ryan Garcia To Win In Rounds 1-3 +1800
- Ryan Garcia To Win In Rounds 4-6 +1100
- Ryan Garcia To Win In Rounds 7-9 +1100
- Ryan Garcia To Win In Rounds 10-12 +1800
When Will The Fight End
- To Go the Distance +230
- Round 7 +850
- Round 6 +850
- Round 8 +900
- Round 5 +1000
- Round 9 +1000
- Round 4 +1100
- Round 10 +1200
- Round 3 +1200
- Round 11 +1400
- Round 2 +1600
- Round 12 +1800
- Round 1 +2000
Either Alternate Round Betting
- Fight to Be Won in Rounds 7-12 +150
- Fight to Be Won in Rounds 1-6 +160
- To Go the Distance +230
Thoughts
If you’re fine with being boring, put a straight bet on Davis. He’s more durable and adaptable than Garcia, who’s going through what looks like a demanding weight cut to 136 pounds and has a rehydration limit on top of that. Though Garcia is definitely a real threat and the heaviest puncher Davis has faced to date, we’ve seen Davis battle through plenty of tricky and dangerous styles before.
In a battle of one-punch finishers, I’m more confident in the guy who went 12 hard rounds with Isaac Cruz than the one who hit the deck against Luke Campbell. Not saying Garcia’s chinny, just that I expect Davis to take Garcia’s best shot better than vice-versa.
If you want to get fancy with it, Davis to win in round 7-12 or decision is an appealing +110. “Tank” hasn’t finished a fight before the sixth round since trucking Ricardo Nunez in 2019. Indeed, it can take him a bit to adjust, but he carries his power late. If you’re extra certain that Davis can put away Garcia, which history suggests he’s more than capable of, 7-12 by itself is +220.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the Davis vs. Garcia main event on Saturday, as well as quick results from the rest of the PPV card, right here. The PPV main card broadcast kicks off on DAZN/Showtime PPV at 8 p.m. ET, while Davis and Garcia will likely make their ring walks around 11 p.m. ET.
