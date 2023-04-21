 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Davis vs. Garcia odds: Prop bets, fight specials, round-by-round betting and more

By Patrick L. Stumberg
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Gervonta Davis v Ryan Garcia - Press Event Photo by Sye Williams/Getty Images

Two of boxing’s most publicly recognized pugilists settle a long-brewing feud this Saturday (April 22, 2023) when Gervonta Davis battles Ryan Garcia in a clash of vicious knockout punchers with huge social media followings. The 136-pound showdown — which comes with a 10-pound rehydration clause — will take place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming on DAZN/Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) with an 8 p.m. ET start time.

It’s the rare boxing “super” fight with mainstream appeal, and our friends over at DraftKings have once again pulled out all the stops to give every would-be bettor something to their taste. Let’s take a look at the numbers behind “Tank” vs. “Kingry” via DraftKings ...

Moneyline

  • Gervonta Davis -245
  • Ryan Garcia +190

Total Rounds

  • Over 7.5 -130
  • Under 7.5 -105

Alternative Total Rounds

  • Over 6.5 -200
  • Under 6.5 +145
  • Over 8.5 +100
  • Under 8.5 -135
  • Over 9.5 +125
  • Under 9.5 -170

To Go the Distance

  • Yes +230
  • No -330
Gervonta Davis v Hector Luis Garcia Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Winning Method

Fight Outcome

  • Gervonta Davis via decision or technical decision +500
  • Gervonta Davis via KO/TKO/DQ −140
  • Draw +1600
  • Ryan Garcia via decision or technical decision +800
  • Ryan Garcia by KO/TKO/DQ +300

Alternate Fight Outcome

  • Gervonta Davis to Win by KO +275
  • Gervonta Davis to Win by TKO +120
  • Gervonta Davis to Win by Disqualification +10000
  • Gervonta Davis to Win by Unanimous Decision +700
  • Gervonta Davis to Win by Split Decision +1800
  • Gervonta Davis to Win by Majority Decision +2800
  • Ryan Garcia to Win by KO +700
  • Ryan Garcia to Win by TKO +450
  • Ryan Garcia to Win by Disqualification +10000
  • Ryan Garcia to Win by Unanimous Decision +850
  • Ryan Garcia to Win by Split Decision +2200
  • Ryan Garcia to Win by Majority Decision +4000

First Minute Finish

Fight to End in the First 60 Seconds of Round 1

  • Yes +8000

Double Chance

  • Gervonta Davis to Win in Rounds 1-6 or Decision +125
  • Gervonta Davis to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision +110
  • Ryan Garcia to Win in Rounds 1-6 or Decision +330
  • Ryan Garcia to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision +330

Money Line / Total Knockdowns

  • Gervonta Davis to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +240
  • Gervonta Davis to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +110
  • Ryan Garcia to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +600
  • Ryan Garcia to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +340

Fighter to be Knocked Down

Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down

  • Yes +600

Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down

  • Yes −250
  • No +180

Gervonta Davis to Be Knocked Down

  • Yes +280
  • No −425

Ryan Garcia to Be Knocked Down

  • Yes −165
  • No +120

To Be Knocked Down and Win

  • Gervonta Davis +650
  • Ryan Garcia +900

Total Knockdowns

  • Over 1.5 +140
  • Under 1.5 −195

Knockdown Round Betting

  • Gervonta Davis to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +3000
  • Gervonta Davis to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +1200
  • Gervonta Davis to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +550
  • Ryan Garcia to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +1600
  • Ryan Garcia to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +600
  • Ryan Garcia to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +180
Ryan Garcia v Emmanuel Tagoe Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Round Betting

  • Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 1 +2800
  • Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 2 +2200
  • Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 3 +1800
  • Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 4 +1600
  • Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 5 +1400
  • Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 6 +1200
  • Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 7 +1200
  • Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 8 +1200
  • Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 9 +1400
  • Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 10 +1600
  • Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 11 +1800
  • Gervonta Davis to Win In Round 12 +2200
  • Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 1 +6500
  • Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 2 +5000
  • Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 3 +4000
  • Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 4 +3500
  • Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 5 +2800
  • Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 6 +2800
  • Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 7 +3000
  • Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 8 +3000
  • Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 9 +3500
  • Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 10 +4000
  • Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 11 +5000
  • Ryan Garcia to Win In Round 12 +6500

Alternate Round Betting

  • Gervonta Davis to Win In 1-6 Rounds +260
  • Gervonta Davis to Win In 7-12 Rounds +220
  • Ryan Garcia to Win In 1-6 Rounds +700
  • Ryan Garcia to Win In 7-12 Rounds +700

Round Group Betting

  • Gervonta Davis To Win In Rounds 1-3 +750
  • Gervonta Davis To Win In Rounds 4-6 +450
  • Gervonta Davis To Win In Rounds 7-9 +400
  • Gervonta Davis To Win In Rounds 10-12 +600
  • Ryan Garcia To Win In Rounds 1-3 +1800
  • Ryan Garcia To Win In Rounds 4-6 +1100
  • Ryan Garcia To Win In Rounds 7-9 +1100
  • Ryan Garcia To Win In Rounds 10-12 +1800

When Will The Fight End

  • To Go the Distance +230
  • Round 7 +850
  • Round 6 +850
  • Round 8 +900
  • Round 5 +1000
  • Round 9 +1000
  • Round 4 +1100
  • Round 10 +1200
  • Round 3 +1200
  • Round 11 +1400
  • Round 2 +1600
  • Round 12 +1800
  • Round 1 +2000

Either Alternate Round Betting

  • Fight to Be Won in Rounds 7-12 +150
  • Fight to Be Won in Rounds 1-6 +160
  • To Go the Distance +230
Gervonta Davis v Ryan Garcia - Press Event Photo by Sye Williams/Getty Images

Thoughts

If you’re fine with being boring, put a straight bet on Davis. He’s more durable and adaptable than Garcia, who’s going through what looks like a demanding weight cut to 136 pounds and has a rehydration limit on top of that. Though Garcia is definitely a real threat and the heaviest puncher Davis has faced to date, we’ve seen Davis battle through plenty of tricky and dangerous styles before.

In a battle of one-punch finishers, I’m more confident in the guy who went 12 hard rounds with Isaac Cruz than the one who hit the deck against Luke Campbell. Not saying Garcia’s chinny, just that I expect Davis to take Garcia’s best shot better than vice-versa.

If you want to get fancy with it, Davis to win in round 7-12 or decision is an appealing +110. “Tank” hasn’t finished a fight before the sixth round since trucking Ricardo Nunez in 2019. Indeed, it can take him a bit to adjust, but he carries his power late. If you’re extra certain that Davis can put away Garcia, which history suggests he’s more than capable of, 7-12 by itself is +220.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the Davis vs. Garcia main event on Saturday, as well as quick results from the rest of the PPV card, right here. The PPV main card broadcast kicks off on DAZN/Showtime PPV at 8 p.m. ET, while Davis and Garcia will likely make their ring walks around 11 p.m. ET.

For more on “Davis vs. Garcia” and other boxing-related events, click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania