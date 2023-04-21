Live: Bellator 295 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Stots vs. Mix

Bellator 295 is set to go down tomorrow (Sat., April 22, 2023) inside Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. Headlining the event will be the finale of the Bantamweight World Grand Prix, as interim champion, Raufeon Stots, faces Patchy Mix. The winner will become (or remain) interim champion and walk away with a $1 million check and a one-way ticket to a title unification fight. Co-headlining the event will be be a women’s 125-pound fight between Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and Kana Watanabe.

Related Borg Vs Horiguchi Pulled From Bellator 295

The early weigh-ins will take place today (Fri., April 21, 2023) at 12 p.m. ET and a ceremonial event — with staredowns, etc. — will be streamed at 2 p.m. ET in the video player above.

Full Bellator 295 Weigh-In Results:

135 lbs.: Interim champion Raufeon Stots () vs. Patchy Mix ()

125 lbs.: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane () vs. Kana Watanabe ()

145 lbs.: Aaron Pico () vs. Otto Rodrigues ()

125 lbs.: Kyoji Horiguchi () vs. Ray Borg () - scrapped! (DETAILS)

265 lbs.: Davion Franklin () vs. Kasim Aras ()

155 lbs.: Yancy Medeiros () vs. Charlie Leary ()

155 lbs.: Bobby King () vs. Aalon Cruz ()

145 lbs.: Keoni Diggs () vs. Weber Almeida ()

145 lbs.: Kai Kamaka III () vs. Adli Edwards ()

125 lbs.: Sumiko Inaba () vs. Veta Arteaga ()

125 lbs.: Ilara Joanne () vs. Bruan Ellen ()

170 lbs.: Alexey Shurkevich () vs. Masayuki Kikuiri ()

145 lbs.: Mads Burnell () vs. Justin Gonzales ()

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator 295 tomorrow evening on Showtime right here. To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

See you then!