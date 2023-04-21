Bellator 294 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | Carmouche vs. Bennett 2

Bellator 294 goes down later TONIGHT (Fri., April 21, 2023) in Honolulu, Hawaii in the first event of a two-night doubleheader for the Viacom-owned mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion. Headlining the event will be a women’s Flyweight title fight as champion, Liz Carmouche, defends her belt against DeAnna Bennet. In the co-headlining act, Timothy Johnson faces Said Sowma.

Many readers check in before, during, and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action, which will begin at 6:25 p.m. ET with YouTube “Prelims” (watch them here) and then transition to Showtime at 10 p.m. ET for main card action. Feel free to leave a comment (or 294) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!

BELLATOR 294 QUICK RESULTS:

125 lbs.: Champion Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett

265 lbs.: Tim Johnson vs. Said Sowma

145 lbs.: Arlene Blencowe vs. Sara McMann

135 lbs.: Danny Sabatello vs. Marcos Breno

170 lbs.: Levan Chokheli vs. Michael Lombardo

155 lbs.: Killys Mota vs. Kenneth Cross

265 lbs.: Tyrell Fortune vs. Sergei Bilostennyi

145 lbs.: Cris Lencioni vs. Blake Smith

185 lbs: Anthony Adams vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov

BELLATOR 294 PLAY-BY-PLAY:

125 lbs.: Champion Liz Carmouche vs. DeAnna Bennett

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Tim Johnson vs. Said Sowma

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Arlene Blencowe vs. Sara McMann

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Danny Sabatello vs. Marcos Breno

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Levan Chokheli vs. Michael Lombardo

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

For more Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive archive right here.