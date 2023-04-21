Bellator 294 is set to go down later TONIGHT (Fri., April 21, 2023) inside Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. Headlining the event will be a women’s Flyweight title fight as division champion, Liz Carmouche, will defend her title against DeAnna Bennett. In further action, Heavyweight contenders Timothy Johnson and Said Sowma will be featured in the co-main event.

While you will have to have Showtime in your cable lineup to catch Bellator 294 this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for you right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator 294’s “Prelims” undercard action, which begins at 6:25 p.m. ET:

155 lbs.: Killys Mota vs. Kenneth Cross

265 lbs.: Tyrell Fortune vs. Sergei Bilostennyi

145 lbs.: Cris Lencioni vs. Blake Smith

185 lbs.: Anthony Adams vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov

