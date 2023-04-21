ONE Fight Night 9 preview

ONE Fight Night 9 takes place at Lumpinee Stadium and will be headlined by a bantamweight Muay Thai title fight. Local favorite Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is defending his belt against Jonathan Haggerty.

Jhanlo Sangiao vs. Matias Farinelli (Bantamweight)

Jhanlo Sangiao (5-0) was still a teenager when he made his eagerly anticipated ONE Championship debut in 2021. He is the son of Team Lakay head coach and founder Mark Sangiao and will be desperate to win after some of the camp’s best fighters walked out earlier this year.

Matias Farinelli (4-0) only made his pro debut last year. The Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) brown belt won five fights out of five but against low level opposition, preparing at Tiger Muay Thai won’t have done him any harm at all though.

Muay Thai: Han Zi Hao vs. Asa Ten Pow (Bantamweight)

Han Zi Hao is a veteran of seven ONE Championship fights. He is coming off a decision loss to Ferrari Fairtex last September.

Asa Ten Pow will come into the fight looking to make a statement after a nightmare debut. He was stopped in the opening round by Mehdi Zatout and will have a point to prove here.

Muay Thai: Saemapetch Fairtex vs Felipe Lobo (Bantamweight)

This will be Saemapetch Fairtex’s eleventh ONE Championship fight and he arguably posed Nong-O Gaiyanghadao more problems than anyone despite getting stopped by the champion. He comes into this contest on a two-fight winning streak and a victory would put him in contention for another shot at the champion.

Felipe Lobo will look to bounce back from his stoppage loss at the hands of Nong-O. He is an aggressive fighter who will use his hands to set up his kicks.

Meng Bo vs. Dayane Cardoso (Strawweight)

Chinese veteran Meng Bo (20-6) will be making her strawweight debut. Her main claim to fame is a 2013 win over Weili Zhang but she is coming off a very impressive stoppage victory over Jenelyn Olsim.

Dayane Cardoso (9-1-1) is coming off an impressive stoppage win of her own. She stopped Ayaka Miura in the second round to extend her winning streak to six and could be one more win away from a title shot.

Isi Fitikefu vs. Valmir da Silva (Welterweight)

Isi Fitikefu (7-1) suffered the first defeat of his career in his ONE Championship debut. He likes to plant his feet and throw hard punches but can leave himself open to counters.

Valmir da Silva (9-2) has a very wide stance and holds his hands low. He has got some solid low kicks and very rarely goes the distance, this has “fight of the night” potential.

Denice Zamboanga vs. Julie Mezabarba (Atomweight)

Denice Zamboanga (9-2) beat Lin Heqin at ONE Fight Night 5 to get herself back in the title mix after back-to-back decision losses to Seo Hee Ham. The Filipino is primarily a grappler and will want to get this one to the ground.

Julie Mezabarba (9-4-1) is coming off consecutive decision losses. She has been the distance in all three of her ONE Championship fights with the Brazilian’s sole win coming at the expense of Mei Yamaguchi.

Bokang Masunyane vs. Hiroba Minowa (Strawweight)

Bokang Masunyane (8-1) is a wrestler who met his match in Jarred Brooks. The South African normally looks to take opponents down but did score a very impressive head kick KO last year.

Hiroba Minowa (13-3) is very light on his feet with lots of lateral movement but likes to take opponents down. Just like his opponent he is coming off a loss to Brooks and this fight pits wrestler against wrestler again.

Halil Amir vs. Maurice Abévi (Lightweight)

Amir (8-0) knocked out Timofey Nastyukhin at ONE Fight Night 2. It was his promotional debut but the Turk already looks to be one of the most devastating strikers in the division.

In Bangkok he has been matched with promotional newcomer Maurice Abévi (6-0). The Swiss fighter has finished all six of his previous opponents inside the distance and will be appearing on a ONE Championship card for the first time.

Muay Thai: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao (c) vs. Jonathan Haggerty (For bantamweight title)

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is the ultimate technician and can work out opponents and switch strategy during the course of a fight. He has finished his last five fights and will be constantly looking for openings against the tall Englishman.

Jonathan Haggerty dominated the flyweight division for a while but had problems making weight. For once he won’t have a height advantage but will try to keep Nong-O at bay with teeps and kicks and score with elbows at close range.

The entire ONE Fight Night 9 fight card will be available to view free in North America on Amazon Prime for subscribers, and in other territories using the newly launched app which you can download here.

