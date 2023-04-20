Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns added to UFC 288 as five-round co-main event

UFC 288 just got a big late addition to its line up.

The promotion announced today (Thurs., April 22, 2023) that the No. 4-ranked Welterweight contender, Belal Muhammad (22-3, 1 no contest), will take on the No. 5-ranked Gilbert Burns in UFC 288’s new five-round non-title co-main event on May 8, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey.

UFC 288 lost its original co-main event bout between top Lightweight contenders, Charles Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush, after “Do Bronx” suffered an injury. UFC President, Dana White, was quick to address the news when questioned at UFC Kansas City this past weekend (April 15, 2023), stating that a new fight was being worked on for the card.

Both Muhammad and Burns have been vocal about wanting to get their shots at the champion, Leon Edwards, while Colby Covington is seemingly being locked in place as the next challenger. Burns most recently got back on a winning streak, defeating Jorge Masvidal via a unanimous decision at UFC 288 earlier this month (April 8, 2023). Standing across from Burns, Muhammad will look to stay unbeaten in 10 fights with only a no contest to Edwards splitting his streak.

Check out the full UFC 288 line up below:

135lbs.: (C) Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

170lbs.: Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

115lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan

145lbs.: Movsar Evloev vs. Bryce Mitchell

145lbs.: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

155lbs.: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

205lbs.: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

170lbs.: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

115lbs.: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

265lbs.: Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter

185lbs.: Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov

125lbs.: Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

185lbs.: Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribiero

135lbs.: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Muñoz Jr.