Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush rebooked for UFC 289

UFC 289 has its co-main event.

UFC 288 on May 6, 2023, was originally set to feature a pivotal Lightweight contender clash between the former champion, Charles Oliveira (33-9, 1 no contest), and Beneil Dariush (22-4-1). Unfortunately for Dariush, Oliveira suffered an injury, forcing his withdrawal for the second time between the pair.

Luckily for “Benny,” the fight has now been officially rebooked as he was hoping. UFC announced today (Thurs., April 20, 2023) that the pair are now set to collide at UFC 289 on June 10, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

“At this point, I’m just trying to be as prepared as possible because I’m not very confident this guy’s gonna show up, right?” Dariush told ESPN before the announcement. “So, I just try to be as prepared as possible for whoever shows up. May 6, I was actually willing to fight just about anybody. I offered to fight Arman Tsarukyan and I didn’t realize it but there’s a lot of Welterweight options, too. I was open to that but I didn’t even know about ‘em yet.”

A win for Dariush would very likely lock up his first career UFC title shot by extending his current winning streak to nine in a row. Oliveira will enter fresh off the heels of a tough title defeat to the now-champion, Islam Makhachev. Makhachev finished Oliveira in round two of their Oct. 2022 meeting, submitting the submission master with an arm-triangle choke (watch highlights).

The current UFC 289 line up can be seen below:

135lbs.: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

155lbs.: Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

170lbs.: Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira

125lbs.: Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

185lbs.: Eryk Anders vs. Marc-André Barriault

115lbs.: Diana Belbiţă vs. Maria Oliveira

145lbs.: Blake Bilder vs. Kyle Nelson

125lbs.: Matt Schnell vs. David Dvořák

145lbs.: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

145lbs.: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida

135lbs.: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng

185lbs.: Chris Curtis vs. Nassourdine Imavov

205lbs.: Chris Daukaus vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

170lbs.: Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt