‘Money’ talks! Floyd Mayweather ready to sign ‘powerful’ Francis Ngannou ‘to make some noise in the heavyweight division’

A lot of folks in the combat sports community thought former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou made a big (and pricey) mistake by turning his back on Dana White and Co., to the point where “The Predator” should swallow his pride and beg for his job back.

Looks like Ngannou may get the last laugh.

“I would love to work with him,” boxing icon and “sweet science” promoter Floyd Mayweather told BetOnline.ag. “I would love to sign him to Mayweather Promotions. He’s a very skilled guy, he was unbelievable from the highlights I was able to see in MMA and if he wants to fight one of the top heavyweight guys, he should do it. With his size, and his strength and his power, anything can happen. He’s powerful and with his power and his toughness, he’s able to make some noise in the heavyweight division.”

Ngannou is also being courted by PFL.

The 36 year-old “Predator” has not competed since capturing a unanimous decision victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in Anaheim. In addition, the power-punching Cameroonian is coming off reconstructive knee surgery, which may be less of a roadblock in boxing.

Let’s just hope Ngannou gets his “Money” up front.