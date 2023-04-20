UFC Vegas 72 poster drops for ‘Song vs Simon’ on April 29 in Las Vegas

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) had to rob Peter to pay Paul, so to speak, lifting the 135-pound showdown between Yadong Song and Ricky Simon from the UFC Vegas 71 co-main event on April 22 and shipping it to the UFC Vegas 72 headliner on April 29.

Their five-round bantamweight banger is an emergency replacement for the previous UFC Vegas 72 main event between Renato Moicano and Arman Tsarukyan, which ended when the Brazilian was felled by a bum knee (more on that recent turn of events here).

UFC Vegas 72 got a brand new poster today and Twitter fans seem to be digging it.

Song (19-7-1, 1 NC) is looking to rebound from his technical knockout loss to Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 60 last fall, which snapped the “Kung Fu Kid’s” three-fight win streak. As for Simon (20-3), he’s the winner of five straight, including last summer’s submission victory over Jack Shore on ABC.

For the rest of the UFC Vegas 72 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.