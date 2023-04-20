Nate Diaz has ‘the perfect style to expose’ Jake Paul

While the bookies aren’t giving Nate Diaz much of a chance against Jake Paul on August 5th, Diaz has Bobby Green firmly in his corner.

Paul has once again picked a smaller, aging MMA opponent for his next boxing bout, and we all know how those have gone. Jake has beaten Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and even Anderson Silva in the ring. We won’t like, the Anderson one hurt. “The Spider” used to fight at 205 pounds regularly and had legendary hands in the UFC.

It’s no wonder Jake Paul is a -275 favorite to Diaz’s +200 dog. But Green thinks Diaz is the crossover fighter to beat Paul.

“I was just training with Nate a couple of weeks ago,” Green said in a Sportskeeda interview. “We were getting it in and I think he’s going to have the perfect style to expose Jake. A lot of people sleep on his boxing, but his boxing’s really good. He’s actually a better boxer than a MMA fighter!”

“Don’t get me wrong, his jitz is sick, but his boxing is probably number one, and people don’t realize that. But I think the issue is that with MMA the gloves are smaller, so when you do certain techniques in boxing, they don’t exactly translate to MMA as well.”

The big X factor we see in the upcoming bout is Diaz’s cardio. If Nate shows up healthy and ready to push for eight three minute rounds non-stop, then he could grind Paul down and then have his way with the YouTuber. But really, we’re sick of giving these Jake Paul fights attention. We’re just glad Nate is getting paid a sick amount of money after years of fighting for chump change in the UFC.

“F— yeah, f—, he deserves it, he really does,” Green told Sportskeeda regarding the bag Diaz was about to secure.

But would Bobby Green ever jump into boxing and fight a YouTuber or Instagram celebrity?

“All those guys duck me,” Green said. “They think they can pick on certain guys because of certain things, but they understand what the truth is. I’m the realest. None of those guys will talk to me, even entertain a conversation with me. Because why? They’ll get exposed. They’ll have to fight me, and it will be a terrible choice, most likely. They choose me? It’d be a terrible choice for them. And so they’d never make that decision for me.”

For now Green will have to make do with fighting Jared Gordon on the main card of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night event at the UFC Apex. After that you can retire Green’s name ... moving forward, he will legally be known simply and legally as “King.”