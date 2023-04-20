Patchy Mix will face interim Bantamweight title holder, Raufeon Stots, in the main event of Bellator 295, which is set to go down this Saturday night (April 22, 2023) in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The winner will not only earn (or keep) the title of interim champ, but lock down a shot a title unification bout down the road against the winner of the upcoming title fight between champion, Sergio, Pettis, and Featherweight title holder, Patricky Pitbull, set to go down at Bellator 297 on June 16, 2023.

In addition, the winner of the Grand Prix will walk away with a $1 million payout, a very healthy payday to say the least. For Mix, securing the bag is top priority over winning the title.

“Right now, the million dollars is more important to me because this major championship in organization doesn’t really matter to me right now,” Mix told MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin. “The million dollars and the Grand Prix title - the belt of that matters because it’s everyone’s name that was competing in the tournament.

“The undisputed title is for [Sergio] Pettis and [Patricio] Pitbull to fight for, and I’ll get my shot after this fight,” he continued. “You know what I mean? But, a million dollars, the Grand Prix belt, the interim belt, it all that comes as one package. The undisputed belt, that’s way over there and that is something to look forward to in the future. On April 22, I finish Raufeon Stots. I put him away. I’ll be the first man to submit him.”

Winner of four straight, Mix is one step away from fulfilling one of his MMA goals of becoming champion. But, Mix isn’t only looking out for his goals, saying that he and current girlfriend. Tatitan Suarez, will be champions this year.

“In 2023, Me and Tatiana [Suarez] will both be champions,” Mix said. “She’ll win the UFC championship belt, she will either go and beat Alexa Grasso again to win the belt or drop down and beat Weili Zhang for the 115 bound belt.

“Either one of those belts, you know, 125 or 115 I’m not sure what she plans to do,” he continued. “She will come back for one of those, and I will be a champion. So, we will have these belts, and more importantly, we are just looking to make history. We’ll help each other out and by the end of the year, we will only continue to get better. I’m just entering my prime. I’m just getting good now. Wait to see me six months from now.”

Suarez recently returned after a lengthy layoff to defeat Montana De La Rosa in a 125-pound fight two months ago. That was her first fight in 3.5 years and improved her record to 9-0.

