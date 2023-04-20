Live: Bellator 294 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Carmouche vs. Bennett 2

Bellator 294 is set to go down this Friday night (April 21, 2023) inside Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. Headlining the event will be a women’s Flyweight championship fight, as division champion, Liz Carmouche, battles Deana Bennett for the second time. In the co-main event, Tim Johnson will battle Said Sowma in a Heavyweight bout.

The early weigh-ins will take place today (Thurs., April 20, 2023) at 12 p.m. ET and a ceremonial event — with staredowns, etc. — will be streamed at 3 p.m. ET in the video player above.

Full Bellator 294 Weigh-In Results:

125 lbs.: Champion Liz Carmouche () vs. DeAnna Bennett ()

265 lbs.: Tim Johnson () vs. Said Sowma ()

145 lbs.: Arlene Blencowe () vs. Sara McMann ()

135 lbs.: Danny Sabatello () vs. Marcos Breno ()

170 lbs.: Levan Chokheli () vs. Michael Lombardo ()

155 lbs.: Killys Mota () vs. Kenneth Cross ()

265 lbs.: Tyrell Fortune () vs. Sergei Bilostennyi ()

145 lbs.: Cris Lencioni () vs. Blake Smith ()

185 lbs.: Anthony Adams () vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov ()

