WrestleMania 39 night two went down on Sunday from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in front of a packed crowd of over 81,000 fans. While the MMA-related story of the night goes to the potential sale of WWE to UFC parent company Endeavor, there were also some former UFC champions competing inside the squared circle tonight

In the opening bout of the main WrestleMania 39 card, former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar knocked back a challenge from 7’4 beast Omos in a quick but entertaining bout. Lesnar initially struggled with the size of Omos, who tossed “The Beast” around the ring early on. In the end, though, Brock managed to pick up the 420 pound Nigerian up and hit an F5, leading to a pin.

After all the hype surrounding this big man match-up, their showdown lasted just under five minutes. Check out highlights from that match below:

Brock Lesnar F5’s the 7’3 Omos! pic.twitter.com/Zyw7zt6ZYP — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) April 3, 2023

Immediately after that match, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey participated in a Women’s fatal four-way tag team match alongside friend and former TUF / UFC veteran Shayna Baszler. They took on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Shotzi, and Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Rousey and Baszler took a bit of a backseat on this one, with pro wrestling insider Dave Meltzer theorizing that Baszler was injured coming into the bout. That led to a lot of action on the part of the other three tag-teams. But in the end it was Rousey with an armbar on Shotzi that earned the win.

Check out the highlights below:

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler …or should I say Ken and Ryu! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/fPVpEIxfiu — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) April 3, 2023

As we all assumed, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler picked up the win and continue their dominant streak. I really loved their gear and make up tonight though! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/WtWDXXN65m — For The Marks (@ForTheMarks) April 3, 2023

Which team will win the Women's #WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match tonight? pic.twitter.com/LnAci2pZAN — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023

Ronda Rousey wasn’t in there for long, but got the submission to win the women’s #WrestleMania showcase fatal 4-way tag team match for her and partner Shayna Baszler pic.twitter.com/MKj9DkwT4L — Steve Argintaru (@SteveTSN) April 3, 2023

I spoke with Shayna Baszler on working with her good friend Ronda Rousey. The former MMA fighters won the 4-team tag team showcase . pic.twitter.com/7jrDofwsAo — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) April 3, 2023

