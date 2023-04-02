 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WrestleMania 39 results and highlights! Rousey, Lesnar victorious on night two

Two former UFC champions walked away from WrestleMania 39 with wins. Watch all the highs and lows from Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar’s matches.

By Ryan Harkness
Peacock - WWE

WrestleMania 39 night two went down on Sunday from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in front of a packed crowd of over 81,000 fans. While the MMA-related story of the night goes to the potential sale of WWE to UFC parent company Endeavor, there were also some former UFC champions competing inside the squared circle tonight

In the opening bout of the main WrestleMania 39 card, former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar knocked back a challenge from 7’4 beast Omos in a quick but entertaining bout. Lesnar initially struggled with the size of Omos, who tossed “The Beast” around the ring early on. In the end, though, Brock managed to pick up the 420 pound Nigerian up and hit an F5, leading to a pin.

After all the hype surrounding this big man match-up, their showdown lasted just under five minutes. Check out highlights from that match below:

Immediately after that match, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey participated in a Women’s fatal four-way tag team match alongside friend and former TUF / UFC veteran Shayna Baszler. They took on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Shotzi, and Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Rousey and Baszler took a bit of a backseat on this one, with pro wrestling insider Dave Meltzer theorizing that Baszler was injured coming into the bout. That led to a lot of action on the part of the other three tag-teams. But in the end it was Rousey with an armbar on Shotzi that earned the win.

Check out the highlights below:

Here’s your full results from WrestleMania 39 night two:

  • Brock Lesnar def. Omos
  • Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan, Shotzi & Natalya, and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville (Fatal Four-Way match)
  • GUNTHER (c) def. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus (Intercontinental Championship match)
  • Bianca Belair (c) def. Asuka (Raw Women’s Championship match)
  • Snoop Dogg (with Shane McMahon) def. The Miz
  • Edge def. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell match)
  • Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (WWE Universal Championship match)

