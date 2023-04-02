 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘What a powerhouse!’ - Conor McGregor and Twitter reacts to reports that UFC parent company Endeavor is buying WWE

Check out what insiders, fans, fighters, and others are saying about legitimate reports that Endeavor is buying the WWE in a multi-billion dollar deal.

By Ryan Harkness
UFC fans are used to a little pro wrestling news in their MMA sites on WrestleMania weekends, but this is something else entirely. On Sunday afternoon, CNBC reported that a deal was close to being reached that would see UFC parent company Endeavor buy the WWE.

According to this report, UFC and WWE would become part of a new publicly traded company, with Endeavor owning 51% and WWE shareholders holding 49%. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel would remain overall chief executive, while WWE head honcho Vince McMahon would be an executive chairman.

Interestingly enough, that would technically place him above UFC president Dana White in the new company’s org chart.

It’s a wild change, and word is the deal could be officially announced as soon as Monday. The internet is already buzzing from the news, and a variety of important figures in both MMA and pro wrestling are already weighing in.

“Congrats to the UFC, now worth a cool Proper $12bn,” Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter regarding the deal. “Wow! Endeavor bout to scoop the WWE now also. Incredible. What a powerhouse!”

Take a look at other thoughts from across the Twitterverse:

Keep it locked to MMA Mania for more news about this massive sale and what it could mean for both the UFC and WWE.

