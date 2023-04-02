WrestleMania 39 heads into it’s second night at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and the event is so big, Brock Lesnar is featured halfway down the card.

Facing the former UFC heavyweight champion is relative newcomer Omos, who is an absolute giant of a man. The Nigerian is a whopping 7 foot 4 inches and weighs 415 pounds. He’s the first man to truly tower over Lesnar, and he towered over Daniel Cormier when the two met for an interview leading up to the gargantuan battle.

“DC” is 5 foot 10 inches, so Omos is a full foot and a half taller than the UFC double champ. He’s got over a foot on Brock Lesnar as well, who also looked down on Cormier when the two engaged in a face-off at UFC 226.

“He’s always the biggest,” Cormier said. “[Brock] and I had a thing where he came into the octagon and he pushed me. And he dwarfs me. But for the first time ever, I’ve seen somebody just look bigger than Brock Lesnar.”

“I was the first person to make Brock Lesnar look like a little child,” Omos said with a smile.

Omos — real name Tolulope “Jordan” Omogbehin — joined the WWE in 2019 and grew into a fan favorite (and tag team champion) with the help of A.J. Styles.

“I think I’ve been groomed for this moment and I’ve been waiting for this moment for most of my career,” Omos said about the Lesnar bout. “I had in mind that there’s a couple of guys that before this time was up, I needed to face them, and he’s one of the guys on that list.

“So tomorrow I get to check off the checklist a name from the names of people I really wanted to face. He happens to be one of them. And just to be in that ring with him tomorrow? First of all, I’m really grateful for the opportunity. Second of all, I’m happy to be the guy that gets to whoop his ass.”

“What a fun time this WrestleMania weekend has been!” Cormier gushed on his Twitter as he promoted the full interview. You can tell he’s having the time of his life getting to be a part of the show.

Will he end up in the ring again like he did for the Riddle vs. Rollins bout at Extreme Rules? The ring is barely big enough to contain Omos and Brock Lesnar as it is, so we’d bet on “DC” enjoying the fight from the stands.