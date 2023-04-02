Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens engaged in an entertaining battle at Gamebred Boxing 4 in Milwaukee on Saturday night. While most fans and analysts had Aldo earning a close decision win, the Wisconsin judges ended up scoring the fight a majority draw with 58-56, 57-57, and 57-57 scores (check out the full results here).

Getting a win whittled down to a draw probably left “Scarface” with a bad taste in his mouth, which may explain why he responded to a seemingly friendly tweet from Conor McGregor with such vitriol.

“Me and Aldo should box,” McGregor wrote on Twitter after watching the fight.

“He’s a piece of sh—,” Aldo responded at the post-fight press conference. “Conor, shut your f—king mouth.”

Okay then!

Typically, McGregor fires back at these kinds of attacks with the same energy sent his way. This time he laughed off the verbal attack.

“Well ok then ahaha,” Conor tweeted. “Whatever lad I was only trying to be nice. Who pissed in your açaí?”

“Me and who the f— is that guy should box,” he continued, referencing Jeremy Stephens.

Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo had quite the rivalry when “The Notorious” entered the UFC. The Irish sports star would eventually dethrone Aldo with a 13 second KO in 2015. They’d never end up having a rematch.

Despite this, Aldo recently admitted that the two had become friends through Instagram DMs. So this sudden outburst was quite the shock. Maybe he was just turning on the trash talk to build up a potential boxing bout? Alas, now it feels like he just lashed out at his new buddy instead.