Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler set for UFC 290?!?! Recapping MMA April Fools’ pranks 2023

“There’s an old saying in Tennessee — I know it’s in Texas, probably in Tennessee — that says, fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can’t get fooled again.” - George W. Bush

By AlexBehunin
UFC 196 McGregor vs. Diaz Press Conference Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Thank goodness that April Fools’ 2023 is over. It’s such a stupid holiday — especially in the immature world of mixed martial arts (MMA) — where social media feeds are slammed with fake pictures, fake fight announcements, fake fight cancelations and just all-around fakeness.

So, now that we are past the nonsense, let’s look back at the April Fools’ posts that we refused to take the bait on ...

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh posted that his fighter is coming back for “International Fight Week.

UFC President, Dana White, pranked his assistant, Nicole, by getting her to eat a nasty “F—k It Friday” lollipop (he also posted it one day early).

MMA regional promotion, Up Next Fighting, posted that journalist “Schmo” would compete in his first MMA fight ... only to “cancel” the fight a few hours later.

Former UFC Bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate, announced she was pregnant ... again.

Joaquin Buckley vs. Michael Chiesa booked for UFC 287!

YIKES!

A dream fight that will never happen. Thanks, Full Violence.

