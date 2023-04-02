Thank goodness that April Fools’ 2023 is over. It’s such a stupid holiday — especially in the immature world of mixed martial arts (MMA) — where social media feeds are slammed with fake pictures, fake fight announcements, fake fight cancelations and just all-around fakeness.

So, now that we are past the nonsense, let’s look back at the April Fools’ posts that we refused to take the bait on ...

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh posted that his fighter is coming back for “International Fight Week.”

Finally have a date!! See you all at international fight week....don't call it a comeback! pic.twitter.com/bXtECxviXN — Coach JK (@John_Kavanagh) April 1, 2023

UFC President, Dana White, pranked his assistant, Nicole, by getting her to eat a nasty “F—k It Friday” lollipop (he also posted it one day early).

MMA regional promotion, Up Next Fighting, posted that journalist “Schmo” would compete in his first MMA fight ... only to “cancel” the fight a few hours later.

: @TheSchmo312 makes his #mma debut at #UNF8 on May 14!



The colorful combat sports reporter will fight Carson Dohan (1-0 ammy record) in a #UNF Catchweight Bout during the all #RisingStars event. pic.twitter.com/MaORFdbczv — Up Next Fighting (@UpNextFighting) April 1, 2023

Former UFC Bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate, announced she was pregnant ... again.

Joaquin Buckley vs. Michael Chiesa booked for UFC 287!

YIKES!

referee assignments have just been released for #UFC287



GUESS. WHO’S. BACK. pic.twitter.com/0CdLnszUZP — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 1, 2023

A dream fight that will never happen. Thanks, Full Violence.