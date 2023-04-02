Brendan Loughnane says to put him in the conversation as the best featherweight on the planet

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Brendan Loughnane wants to be put among the very best at Featherweight.

Loughnane kicked off his 2023 PFL season in style by finishing former UFC Bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes with leg kicks last night (Sat. Apr. 1, 2023) inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada (watch highlights).

The 2022 PFL Featherweight champion is hitting his stride, winning five straight- finishing his last two opponents, and because of his current run, he wants to be put in the conversation with the best featherweights on the planet.

“I’m on a roll, man. I’m on a roll. It’s hard to doubt me,” Loughnane told MMA Mania during his post-fight scrum. “Put me in the conversation for the best 145er on the planet right now; how can you not? I know Marlon has been on a bit of a skid but look at the precise work that I put on him. Look at the way I picked him off. Switched stances, went head to the body to low, jabs, good right hands, settled in the fight. It was clinical and just one strength to another.”

There is no doubt that Loughnane has cemented himself as one of the top featherweights fighting right now. The problem is that he can’t compete against Alexander Volkanovski, Yair Rodriguez, or Patricio Pitbull because they are in other promotions.

We can fantasy match make though, right?

Loughnane will return to action in June against an opponent to be named later.

For more PFL 1 2023 news and notes, be sure to hit up our comprehensive archive right here and for complete results of PFL 1 2023