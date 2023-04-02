Jose Aldo shut down Conor McGregor’s offer to box him.

UFC’s former Featherweight champion fought fellow UFC alumnus, Jeremy Stephens, to a majority draw last night (Sat., April 1, 2023) at Gamebred Boxing 4 inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (full results here).

After Aldo’s boxing match, his former rival McGregor went on social media to propose a rematch in the squared circle.

“Me and Aldo should box,” McGregor wrote.

Me and Aldo should box — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2023

McGregor and Aldo infamously fought at UFC 194 in 2015 for 13 seconds as “Notorious” knocked out the Brazilian to capture UFC’s 145-pound championship.

During Gamebred Boxing 4’s post-fight press conference, Aldo was asked about the tweet ... and exploded.

“Conor has a big mouth,” Aldo told reporters through a translator. “He always talks a lot of sh-t. He has a scheduled fight. He’s a piece of sh-t … Conor shut your f—king mouth. We were supposed to fight before in the UFC. You run, and now you still talk sh-t.”

McGregor has yet to respond to Aldo’s angry response, but one would think it is coming.

Aldo is now 1-0-1 in boxing since retiring from mixed martial arts (MMA) last year and will sit down with his management to figure out what’s next.

McGregor, meanwhile, just wrapped filming The Ultimate Fighte (TUF) 31 and is expected to fight Michael Chandler later this year.

For more on Gamebred Boxing 4 and other boxing-related events, click here.