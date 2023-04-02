LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — Jake Paul’s mixed martial arts (MMA) debut will happen in 2023.

Earlier this year, Paul made the massive announcement that he had signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). However, he has gone silent about his next move (other than a PFL promo commercial about the regular season debut).

After PFL 1 2023, PFL’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, Loren Mack, spoke to MMA Mania about an update on Paul’s MMA debut.

“Jake Paul is absolutely going to fight in 2023,” Mack said. “I mean, that’s, that’s been the plan all along. I know, he’s in the gym, and he’s training, taking it very seriously. So expect to see him in the PFL cage in 2023, and it’s going to be MMA. He’s very serious about MMA, and he’s an incredible athlete. I think he’s gonna really develop into a superstar in the sport.”

While his first MMA opponent is currently unknown, the search for an opponent is ongoing.

“We’re keeping our eyes open for sure,” Mack said. “You know, nothing concrete as of yet, but we’re definitely on the look and had a few initial discussions. If you know Jake, he will want a big name for his debut. He puts his money where his mouth is.”

Paul is coming off his first professional loss in boxing, losing a split decision to rival Tommy Fury last month.

The first PFL regular season event went down last night (Sat., Apr. 1, 2023) as 2022 Featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane finished Marlon Moraes in the main event (watch highlights), and 2022 Light Heavyweight champion Rob Wilkinson spoiled Thiago Santos’ debut by defeating him via unanimous decision.

