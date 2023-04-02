 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Marlon Moraes suffers sixth stoppage loss in a row to Brendan Loughnane | PFL 1 2023

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Marlon Moraes suffered his sixth stoppage loss in a row.

2022 PFL Featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane continued to roll tonight (Sat., Apr. 1, 2023) during the 2023 PFL regular season debut as he stopped former UFC Bantamweight title challenger Moraes with leg kicks in the second round inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch the stoppage below:

In the first round, Moraes found success with his offense; however, after eating several calf kicks, he was dropped twice and was saved by the bell. Between rounds, he was seen by the cageside doctor; however, he was able to continue.

Knowing he could take one or two more leg kicks, Moraes came out swinging to try and finish the fight but could not.

The loss to Loughnane is Moraes’ sixth in a row, and while he wasn’t knocked unconscious this time, he was beaten by one of his best skills - leg kicks. On the other hand, Loughnane has won five straight, with his last two wins coming via TKO.

His next opponent has not been named, but he has predicted he will face the last man to defeat him later on this year for $1 million - Movlid Khaybulaev, who was also victorious tonight.

