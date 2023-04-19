Bobby Green predicts Nate Diaz to knockout Jake Paul: ‘Round six, he goes down’

Bobby Green believes people are underestimating Nate Diaz ahead of the veteran’s professional boxing debut.

Diaz (22-13) is officially set to collide with YouTuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul (6-1), on Aug. 5, 2023, in Dallas, Texas at 185 pounds. The match will be Diaz’s first above 170 pounds as well as his first appearance in combat sports since winning his final Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bout opposite Tony Ferguson via fourth-round guillotine submission (watch highlights) at UFC 279 in Sept. 2022.

Since then, Diaz has helped Green prepare for his upcoming bout with Jared Gordon at UFC Vegas 71 this weekend (Sat., April 22, 2023). Experiencing Diaz’s skillset firsthand after years of watching Stockton, California’s finest, Green sees a definitive end to the highly-anticipated pairing.

“Everyone believes that because Jake is bigger that he’s gonna have the advantage with the size,” Green said at UFC Vegas 71 media day. “Jake’s got one tool. He’s gonna duck his head like this and do this (throws overhand right). Amateur-ass boxing. It takes more than that. So, what we gotta do is worry about a stupid right hand.

“As the rounds go later and later, they go more and more in our favor,” he continued. “Nate can hit. I’ve been winning some rounds with him then ‘Pow!’ Oh, s—t. That’s how it goes sometimes. Look at how he hit Leon. Had him on skates. Y’all don’t understand his power, too. Wait until you let him put that size on. I think we might sleep Jake, to be honest. I don’t think Jake’s getting past six rounds. Round six, he goes down. I put my money on it.”

Green’s fight with Gordon will see “King” attempt to snap a two-fight skid after tough losses to Drew Dober and the now-Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev. This fight also happens to be the last time Green will step into the Octagon as “Bobby Green.”

