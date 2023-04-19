Live: UFC Vegas 71 media day video feat. Sergei Pavlovich, Curtis Blaydes

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 71: “Pavlovich vs. Blaydes” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (April 22, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

1:30 p.m.: Jared Gordon

2:30 p.m.: Bruno Silva

3:00 p.m.: Curtis Blaydes

4:15 p.m.: Sergei Pavlovich

4:30p.m.: Brad Tavares

4:45 p.m.: Bobby Green

Note: Times and availability subject to change

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 71 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 71 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Pavlovich vs. Blaydes” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.