UFC 288 fight card ‘in trouble’ but Jan Blachowicz vs Paulo Costa ‘could be the salvation’

MMA fans are prepared to boycott the “horrifying” UFC 288 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card.

Losing the lightweight showdown between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, thanks to an untimely injury suffered by “Do Bronx,” left the main card lineup looking a little worse for the wear, so the promotion has been working on last-minute bookings to help justify the $79.99 price tag.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Paulo Costa to the rescue?

May 6 ppv event is in trouble. Jan blachowicz vs Costa could be the salvation. I go up 205 on all juice . Let me know @ufc — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 19, 2023

Abs I come back to fight gourmet Chen Chen at October no worries — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 19, 2023

There is not only rumors guyZ. Hunter Campbell has called, I think both sides has agreed . Let’s set the detail$.

There is eventual moving up , I could make 185 without issues. Gourmet chenchen only can fight in October in Dubai so it’s fine. pic.twitter.com/DvzE5OworP — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 19, 2023

“Gourmet Chen Chen” appears to be Paulo-speak for Khamzat Chimaev.

UFC 288 will be headlined by the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. Welterweight contender Gilbert Burns has been teasing a spot in the main card lineup but the promotion has yet to make any official announcements for the May 6 event at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Costa, who turns 32 before the end of the week, has not competed since capturing a unanimous decision victory over the since-departed Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, mostly because of a contract dispute that was recently resolved.

Now all the 14-2 “Eraser” needs is an opponent.

Blachowicz (29-9) is a career light heavyweight but has recently been teasing a drop to 185 pounds. That’s unlikely to happen for UFC 288, assuming the master of “Polish Power” would even be interested in fighting Costa, so the Brazilian would have to bump up a weight class.

Don’t hold your breath.

So a few days ago @BorrachinhaMMA got offered to fight me.



I’ve said YES, he said – NO. The fight is OFF. How much juice does he need? 1 bottle of wine is enough to knock out this guy. — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) April 19, 2023

