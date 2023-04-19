 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 288 fight card ‘in trouble’ but Jan Blachowicz vs Paulo Costa ‘could be the salvation’

“Fat Paulo is ready.”

By Jesse Holland
/ new
UFC 278 Press Conference Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

MMA fans are prepared to boycott the “horrifying” UFC 288 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card.

Losing the lightweight showdown between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, thanks to an untimely injury suffered by “Do Bronx,” left the main card lineup looking a little worse for the wear, so the promotion has been working on last-minute bookings to help justify the $79.99 price tag.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Paulo Costa to the rescue?

“Gourmet Chen Chen” appears to be Paulo-speak for Khamzat Chimaev.

UFC 288 will be headlined by the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo. Welterweight contender Gilbert Burns has been teasing a spot in the main card lineup but the promotion has yet to make any official announcements for the May 6 event at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Costa, who turns 32 before the end of the week, has not competed since capturing a unanimous decision victory over the since-departed Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, mostly because of a contract dispute that was recently resolved.

Now all the 14-2 “Eraser” needs is an opponent.

Blachowicz (29-9) is a career light heavyweight but has recently been teasing a drop to 185 pounds. That’s unlikely to happen for UFC 288, assuming the master of “Polish Power” would even be interested in fighting Costa, so the Brazilian would have to bump up a weight class.

Don’t hold your breath.

To see the current UFC 288 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania