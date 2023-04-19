Risqué boxer Ebanie Bridges raking in ‘loser money’ from OnlyFans ‘freaks’ who want to buy her bathwater

Ebanie Bridges was paid over a quarter of a million dollars to join OnlyFans.

The women’s IBF bantamweight titleholder insists she was courted to help lead other famous athletes to the subscription-based platform and continues to use her page to interact with her fans, not to sell pornographic content.

“I was the first female boxer on OnlyFans, but now you’ve got Mikaela Mayer, Siniesa Estrada, guys like Devin Haney, Derek Chisora, Andy Ruiz, a whole bunch of influencers that are using it,” Bridges told The Daily Telegraph. “It’s not porn, it’s moving away from porn. OnlyFans knows that I’m a bit of a pioneer and that if I did it, others would do it, and that’s what happened. There is a stigma around it but it’s not porn. I put everyday stuff on there that I would post on social media anyway, but now I’m getting paid for it.”

Despite her reluctance to use OnlyFans for adult content, the “Blonde Bomber” is more than willing to accept “loser money” from “paypigs” who find fulfillment in financial domination (findom). And perhaps one day she’ll get around to bottling her bathwater.

“I’ve got freaks that want to buy my dirty socks and buy my bathwater. I rinse them for it, I’ll take your money,” Bridges said. “I don’t have time for it, but if I did put my bathwater in a jar I could sell it. Some of these paypig guys, these findom guys, I can get two grand in half an hour from them. I’ve had people just want to pay for my bills. They’re honored to give me their money, they feel privileged to give me their loser money. That’s what they say, ‘I feel so privileged to give you my pathetic, weak, loser money’. I have a few of them, that’s what OnlyFans is good for.”

Bridges, 36, is 9-1 with four knockouts. She was last seen capturing a technical knockout victory over Shannon O’Connell last December at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. No word yet on when the “Blonde Bomber” is expected to make her next title defense.