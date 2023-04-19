Francis Ngannou is still sitting on the sidelines hoping for a big money boxing fight to come together. But all the top names in heavyweight boxing may already have a date in Saudi Arabia to fight against each other.

Talksport boxing editor Michael Benson has been keeping a close eye on developments in the division, and Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn shared some interesting news in that regard to IFL TV.

“Eddie Hearn has declared that reps in the Middle East want to stage Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder ON THE SAME NIGHT in December,” Benson wrote on Twitter. “In a mega deal that he believes could be worth ‘up to $400MILLION’ in fighter purses if it gets made.”

Fury vs. Usyk nearly came together earlier this year before Fury seemingly squashed the deal over small details. That may be because he was aware of this potential big money deal to hold the event in Saudi Arabia towards the end of the year.

Ngannou has talked multiple times about fighting Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder. Hearn has suggested an Anthony Joshua fight could be possible as well. But with all four fighters in line to scoop up $400 million dollars in purses at the end of the year, where does that leave “The Predator?”

Probably in the gym sharpening up his boxing skills, which he undoubtedly needs. It’s questionable whether another nine plus months of training will get him where he needs to be to win a fight against a top heavyweight. But with everyone seemingly busy fighting in more legitimate big money bouts, he may have no choice but to wait until 2024 for his dream match-up ... or accept something less lucrative and interesting in the meantime.