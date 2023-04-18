UFC Kansas City medical suspensions leave three fighters sidelined 60 days

UFC Kansas City provided fans with some notable highlight-reel finishes, leading the unlucky recipients to get lengthy medical suspensions.

There were two wild knockouts this past weekend (April 15, 2023) that were both delivered via knees. First, at Flyweight, consistently entertaining contender, Brandon Royval, reminded the world why he should never be on the preliminary card, finishing Matheus Nicolau just over two minutes in to the opening round (watch highlights). As result, Nicolau has been medically suspended for 60 days with 45 days of no contact.

Later on in the evening’s co-main event, Edson Barboza did what he does best, striking his way to epic victories. The 37-year-old Brazilian veteran continued to turn back the clock, landing a pinpoint knee to the chin of Billy Quarantillo also in round one (watch highlights). Quarantillo suffers the same layoff as Nicolau.

Ed Herman also received an equal suspension to the others after his third-round technical knockout (punches) against Zak Cummings. Herman, 42, retired after his bout, meaning he’ll intend to extend that no-contact suspension for an infinite amount of time.

The full list of medical suspensions from UFC Kansas City can be seen below:

Max Holloway : suspended 30 days

Arnold Allen : suspended 30 days

Billy Quarantillo: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact

Tanner Boser : suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact

Clay Guida : suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact

Matheus Nicolau: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact

Zak Cummings: suspended 30 days

Ed Herman: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact

Piera Rodriguez : suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact

Lando Vannata : suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact

Bruna Brasil : suspended 30 days

Gaston Bolanos : suspended 30 days

Aaron Phillips: suspended 30 days

