Denied! Kelvin Gastelum tried to steal Dricus Du Plessis title shot, promptly stiff-armed by stingy ‘Stillknocks’

By Jesse Holland
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson v Gastelum Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Kelvin Gastelum, according to his Twitter handle, is on a mission for gold.

That mission was nearly accomplished when the former “Ultimate Fighter” champion took Israel Adesanya to the limit in their “Fight of the Night” war at UFC 236 back in early 2019; however, Gastelum came up short on the judges’ scorecards and struggled to stay consistent in the years that followed.

Post-”Stylebender” the ex-welterweight is just 2-4.

Gastelum, 31, is hoping his recent performance (and victory) opposite middleweight “Action Appeal Man” Chris Curtis is enough to get him back in the title hunt. Unlikely, since No. 6-ranked Dricus Du Plessis seems to be on deck after winning seven straight ... unless Gastelum can talk his way into a “Stillknocks” title eliminator.

Also unlikely, based on these exchanges.

Looks like No. 13-ranked Brendan Allen tried to get his licks in.

Du Plessis (19-2) is coming off consecutive wins (and consecutive finishes) over Darren Till and Derek Brunson, and despite not holding a place in the upper echelon of middleweight contenders, may be able to capitalize on this drama for the simple fact that Adesanya has already defeated everyone currently ranked in the division Top 5.

Unless something crazy happens (like this).

Adesanya is fresh off his title-winning performance against Brazilian nemesis Alex Pereira and according to UFC President Dana White, is already lining up his next 185-pound title defense. It remains to be seen how the promotion books “The Last Stylebender” but I think it’s safe to assume “Stillknocks” is sitting atop a very short list of eligible contenders.

Stay tuned.

