Denied! Kelvin Gastelum tried to steal Dricus Du Plessis title shot, promptly stiff-armed by stingy ‘Stillknocks’

Kelvin Gastelum, according to his Twitter handle, is on a mission for gold.

That mission was nearly accomplished when the former “Ultimate Fighter” champion took Israel Adesanya to the limit in their “Fight of the Night” war at UFC 236 back in early 2019; however, Gastelum came up short on the judges’ scorecards and struggled to stay consistent in the years that followed.

Post-”Stylebender” the ex-welterweight is just 2-4.

Gastelum, 31, is hoping his recent performance (and victory) opposite middleweight “ Action Appeal Man” Chris Curtis is enough to get him back in the title hunt. Unlikely, since No. 6-ranked Dricus Du Plessis seems to be on deck after winning seven straight ... unless Gastelum can talk his way into a “Stillknocks” title eliminator.

Also unlikely, based on these exchanges.

Title eliminator vs @dricusduplessis on July 8.

What do you say Dricus? #OnAmission4Gold — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 17, 2023

Bro much respect to you and all you’ve achieved and well done on a spectacular performance but 2-5 in the last 7 doesn’t really make sense for me and also you screwed me out of a fight last time so no thanks let’s talk again after a few more wins. Always been a fan of your fights — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) April 18, 2023

You always talk about wanting to fight for the title. You’ve got 1 more win to be able to get to that.

You best me, and you’re next one after is for a title, guaranteed.

I didn’t screw you,

I got injured and you know this.

If you’re serious about fighting for the title. Sign. — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 18, 2023

Oky well If you’re serious about your UFC career try get an easier fight. — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) April 18, 2023

I’ve been here for 10 years!

No worries on my end!

All the best to you and your career! — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 18, 2023

Appreciate that brother best of luck to you too! Rooting for you — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) April 18, 2023

Looks like No. 13-ranked Brendan Allen tried to get his licks in.

everyone wants that easy #6 spot. — Brendan Allen (@BrendanAllenMMA) April 18, 2023

I Did in 5 fights what you couldn’t do in 11

You keep your attention on those gatekeeper duties and I’ll handle the big boys — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) April 18, 2023

Du Plessis (19-2) is coming off consecutive wins (and consecutive finishes) over Darren Till and Derek Brunson, and despite not holding a place in the upper echelon of middleweight contenders, may be able to capitalize on this drama for the simple fact that Adesanya has already defeated everyone currently ranked in the division Top 5.

Unless something crazy happens (like this).

Adesanya is fresh off his title-winning performance against Brazilian nemesis Alex Pereira and according to UFC President Dana White, is already lining up his next 185-pound title defense. It remains to be seen how the promotion books “The Last Stylebender” but I think it’s safe to assume “Stillknocks” is sitting atop a very short list of eligible contenders.

Stay tuned.