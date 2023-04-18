Ex-UFC fighter accused of stealing $200k worth of ‘exotic jewelry’ facing possible 10 years in prison

Karl Roberson is facing some pretty serious charges.

The former UFC light heavyweight slugger was arrested and charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, possession of controlled dangerous substance and several weapons offenses after allegedly burglarizing a New Jersey home and making off with $200,000 worth of “exotic jewelry and valuables.”

Accomplice Dathan Thompson was also arrested and faces multiple charges.

“Yes, it would be the same person, Mr. Roberson. I’m familiar with his UFC career,” Detective Ryan Jackson told MMA Fighting. “It is definitely the UFC fighter, I’m well aware of that. I’m aware that he’s been released. He was lodged at our county jail for two to three weeks, I’m not sure the timeframe, since then he has been released.”

Roberson and Thompson are accused of breaking into a residential home in Howell, New Jersey, captured on home security surveillance video, and were later identified with the assistance of “advance training in technical applications and analysis of cellular data,” according to the report.

The charges could carry a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.

Roberson, 32, blasted his way into UFC with a knockout win over Ryan Spann as part of Dana White’s “Contender Series” back in summer 2017. “Baby K,” a native of “The Garden State,” eventually parted ways with the promotion after losing four straight fights, getting finished in all four losses.

Expect more on this still-developing story over the coming weeks.