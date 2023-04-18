Sorry! Jose Aldo apologized to Conor McGregor for ‘Notorious’ hissy fit — ‘He has a lot to teach me’

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo blew a gasket at the Gamebred Boxing 4 post-fight press conference earlier this month in Milwaukee, following a tweet from former 145-pound rival, Conor McGregor, that suggested “Junior” should box the “Notorious” Irishman.

Turns out it was all just a big misunderstanding.

“I was a little heated,” Aldo told MMA Fighting podcast Trocacao Franca. “I had just re-watched the match in the locker room and I had won, everybody said it, and right after that a reporter asked me [about McGregor’s comments], and I hadn’t seen what Conor had said. I called him names, laughed a lot, because of that. But when I got to Brazil, I messaged him apologizing because I saw it wasn’t his intention to challenge me, he was trying to give me a push. I misunderstood [his intentions]. But we’re cool again. Conor is my friend. I wish him all the best.”

Aldo was coming off a majority draw against fellow UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens, his second boxing match after parting ways with the Endeavor-owned promotion earlier this year. A highlight-reel performance against “Lil’ Heathen” may have helped secure a potential Floyd Mayweather fight, which Team Aldo claims was previously on the table. Those plans will now have to “wait a little bit,” according to the Brazilian.

As for McGregor’s offer to train boxing?

“Yes. Why not?” Aldo said. “I have to learn a lot in boxing. There are some great Irish boxers, so if I have the opportunity to go to Ireland and train with Conor and the Irish, I’m super open to it. Especially pro boxing. It’s a new world, and I have to learn from the best. Conor has good boxing, he fought Mayweather in boxing, so he has a lot to teach me.”

I guess time really does heal all wounds.