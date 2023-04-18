Max Holloway climbs pound-for-pound chart in latest UFC rankings update

Max Holloway is here to stay.
The former featherweight champion plans on making another run at the 145-pound title, much to the chagrin of current division titleholder Alex Volkanovski, following his unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen in the UFC Kansas City main event last weekend in Missouri. That performance was enough to give “Blessed” an extra two spots on the promotion’s pound-for-pound list and the quick-fisted Hawaiian remains ranked No. 1 in the featherweight class.
Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:
Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.
Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).
MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND
1. Jon Jones
2. Alexander Volkanovski
3. Islam Makhachev
4. Leon Edwards
5. Israel Adesanya
6. Aljamain Sterling
7. Kamaru Usman -1
8. Charles Oliveira
9. Brandon Moreno +1
10. Alex Pereira -1
11. Jiri Prochazka
12. Dustin Poirier
13. Max Holloway +2
14. Jamahal Hill -1
15. Robert Whittaker -1
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Brandon Moreno
1. Deiveson Figueiredo
2. Alexandre Pantoja
3. Kai Kara France
4. Brandon Royval
5. Matheus Nicolau
6. Alex Perez
7. Amir Albazi
8. Matt Schnell
9. Manel Kape
10. David Dvorak
11. Tim Elliott
12. Muhammad Mokaev
13. Su Mudaerji
14. Tagir Ulanbekov
14. Bruno Silva
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Aljamain Sterling
1. Merab Dvalishvili
2. Sean O’Malley
3. Cory Sandhagen
4. Petr Yan
5. Marlon Vera
6. Rob Font
7. Dominick Cruz
8. Song Yadong
9. Pedro Munhoz
10. Ricky Simon
11. Umar Nurmagomedov
12. Adrian Yanez
13. (T) Chris Gutierrez
13. (T) Jonathan Martinez +1
15. Jack Shore
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Alexander Volkanovski
1. Interim Champion Yair Rodriguez
2. Max Holloway
3. Brian Ortega
4. Arnold Allen
5. Josh Emmett
6. (T) Chan Sung Jung
6. (T) Calvin Kattar +1
8. Giga Chikadze
9. Ilia Topuria
10. Movsar Evloev
11. Bryce Mitchell
12. Sodiq Yusuff
13. Dan Ige
14. Edson Barboza
15. Alex Caceres
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Islam Makhachev
1. Charles Oliveira
2. Dustin Poirier
3. Justin Gaethje
4. Beneil Dariush
5. Michael Chandler
6. Rafael Fiziev
7. Mateusz Gamrot
8. Arman Tsarukyan
9. Rafael dos Anjos
10. Jalin Turner
11. Dan Hooker
12. Damir Ismagulov
13. Renato Moicano
14. Drew Dober
15. Grant Dawson
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Leon Edwards
1. Kamaru Usman
2. Colby Covington
3. Khamzat Chimaev
4. Belal Muhammed
5. Gilbert Burns
6. Shavkat Rakhmonov
7. Stephen Thompson
8. Geoff Neal
9. Sean Brady
10. Vicente Luque
11. Neil Magny
12. Michael Chiesa
13. Jack Della Maddalena +1
14. Jorge Masvidal -1
15. Michel Pereira
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Israel Adesanya
1. Alex Pereira
2. Robert Whittaker
3. Marvin Vettori
4. Jared Cannonier
5. Paulo Costa
6. Dricus Du Plessis
7. Sean Strickland
8. Derek Brunson
9. Roman Dolidze
10. Jack Hermansson
11. Kelvin Gastelum
12. Nassourdine Imavov
13. Brendan Allen
14. Andre Muniz
15. Chris Curtis
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Jamahal Hill
1. Jiri Prochazka
2. Magomed Ankalaev
3. Jan Blachowicz
4. Aleksandar Rakic
5. Anthony Smith
6. Nikita Krylov
7. Johnny Walker
8. Volkan Oezdemir
9. Paul Craig
10. Ryan Spann
11. Azamat Murzakanov +4
12. Dominick Reyes -1
13. Jim Crute -1
14. Khalil Rountree -1
15. Dustin Jacoby -2
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Jon Jones
1. Ciryl Gane
2. Stipe Miocic
3. Sergei Pavlovich
4. Curtis Blaydes
5. Tom Aspinall
6. Tai Tuivasa
7. Alexander Volkov
8. Serghei Spivac
9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
10. Marcin Tybura
11. Derrick Lewis
12. Jailton Almeida
13. Chris Daukaus
14. Blagoy Ivanov
15. Alexandr Romanov
WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND
1. Amanda Nunes
2. Alexa Grasso
3. Valentina Shevchenko
4. Weili Zhang
5. Rose Namajunas
6. Julianna Pena
7. Carla Esparza
8. Jessica Andrade
9. Erin Blanchfield
10. Amanda Lemos
11. Manon Fiorot
12. Taila Santos
13. Raquel Pennington
14. Marina Rodriguez
15. Holly Holm
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Zhang Weili
1. Carla Esparza
2. Rose Namajunas
3. Amanda Lemos
4. Jessica Andrade
5. Marina Rodriguez
6. Yan Xiaonan
7. Mackenzie Dern
8. Tecia Torres
9. Virna Jandiroba
10. Amanda Ribas
11. Tatiana Suarez
12. Michelle Waterson
13. Angela Hill
14. Luana Pinheiro
15. Tabatha Ricci
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Alexa Grasso
1. Valentina Shevchenko
2. Manon Fiorot
3. Talia Santos
4. Erin Blanchfield
5. Jessica Andrade
6. Katlyn Chookagian
7. Lauren Murphy
8. Jennifer Maia
9. Amanda Ribas
10. Viviane Araújo +1
11. Maycee Barber -1
12. Casey O’Neill
13. Andrea Lee
14. Tracy Cortez
15. Miranda Maverick
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1. Julianna Pena
2. Raquel Pennington
3. Holly Holm
4. Ketlen Vieira
5. Irene Aldana
6. Yana Kunitskaya
7. Pannie Kianzad
8. Macy Chiasson
9. Karol Rosa
10. Mayra Bueno Silva
11. Miesha Tate
12. Julia Avila
13. Norma Dumont
14. Josiane Nunes
15. Chelsea Chandler
There you have it.
You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the heavyweight division, following the UFC Vegas 71: “Pavlovich vs. Blaydes” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+ this Sat. night (April 22, 2023) at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.
